Farm Weekly
Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Western Australia's AxisTech and South Australia's Spatial Hub Analytics have entered into a partnership.

Updated December 5 2023 - 11:23am, first published 11:00am
Spatial Hub chief executive officer Mark Pervan (left) and AxisTech managing director Wes Lawrence.
A collabaration between two of Australia's premier ag tech organisations, AxisTech and Spatial Hub Analytics, will advance the way farmers approach farm infrastructure mapping, providing them with further opportunities for growth and insight.

