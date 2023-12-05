A collabaration between two of Australia's premier ag tech organisations, AxisTech and Spatial Hub Analytics, will advance the way farmers approach farm infrastructure mapping, providing them with further opportunities for growth and insight.
Western Australia's AxisTech and South Australia's Spatial Hub Analytics have entered into a partnership to improve the technologies they each offer and expand the client base that data and software is available to.
FarmMap4D offers digital mapping of farm infrastructure, downloadable maps and data, high resolution time series satellite and ground cover analysis, elevation mapping of fences and water pipelines, as well as water distance analysis and safe carrying capacity for livestock management.
As part of the ongoing partnership, FarmMap4D will be integrated into AxisTech's innovative AxisStream data management platform, designed to centralise diverse datasets into a farmer or business-owned data store.
Farm maps will also become available through the AxisSteam field app, so users can streamline their data collection, storage and analysis.
AxisTech managing director Wes Lawrence said the company was committed to providing its clients and partners with the tools and insights needed to successfully navigate the complexities of digital agriculture.
"This partnership opens avenues for targeted, sustainable land management strategies, addressing critical aspects such as drought, flood, bushfire, and carbon analysis," Mr Lawrence said.
"We are excited about the opportunities this partnership presents and look forward to helping the agricultural industry achieve greater efficiency, productivity, and sustainability."
FarmMap4D has mapped more than 1200 livestock properties across more than one million square kilometres, covering more than 14 per cent of Australia's landmass.
Current clients include corporate farming operations, a number of indigenous land groups and numerous individual pastoralists.
With access to AxisTech's technology, data, devices and analysis, Spatial Hub will be able to rapidly improve FarmMap4D, allowing for more targeted sustainable land management of drought, flood, bushfire and carbon analysis.
Spatial Hub chief executive officer Mark Pervan said they were excited to collaborate and help farmers overcome the challenges posed by distance and the growing complexity of digital agriculture.
"Together, we will pave the way for a more efficient and sustainable agricultural future," Mr Pervan said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.