WA College of Ag Cunderdin wins Australian Training Awards

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
December 5 2023 - 6:00pm
WA College of Agriculture Cunderdin principal Matt Dowell (far right) and assistant farm manager Madison Corsini (far left), with fellow finalists from Hedland Senior High School.
WA College of Agriculture Cunderdin principal Matt Dowell (far right) and assistant farm manager Madison Corsini (far left), with fellow finalists from Hedland Senior High School.

On the back of winning WA's Small Training Provider of the Year award in September, the WA College of Agriculture (WACOA) - Cunderdin, has received a bronze medal in the national judging.

Local News

