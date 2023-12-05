On the back of winning WA's Small Training Provider of the Year award in September, the WA College of Agriculture (WACOA) - Cunderdin, has received a bronze medal in the national judging.
Held in Hobart, Tasmania, on November 17, the event saw students, employers and education providers come together from all States and Territories to celebrate the vocational training sector.
There were 16 awards in total for both individual achievements and registered training organisations.
College principal Matt Dowell said the award was a testament to their staff.
"To be acknowledged on the national stage as being one of the top three Small Training Providers in the country, it's a reflection of the quality training on offer at Cunderdin Ag, and a testament to the dedicated, talented and hard working staff at the College," Mr Dowell said.
He is proud of the student's development during their schooling and their pathway into employment.
"We are incredibly proud of what our students achieve during their short time with us at the college, and this award reinforces our continued success in developing highly-capable and work-ready young people for ag, trades and related industries," Mr Dowell said.
The students were equally proud of the award, and their school.
"It's a reflection of their engagement and success just as much as anything else," she said.
The school offers 10 different certificates and seven short courses, offering students a variety of career pathways and opportunities to pick up new skills.
Each year about 70 students graduate from the school and are in demand by the agriculture industry.
The award is one of many to recognise WACOA Cunderdin's VET program in the past decade.
