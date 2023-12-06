Registrations are now open for the 2024 Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) Grains Research Update, Perth, being held at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre.
Graingrowers, advisers and researchers are invited to register for the annual industry forum which runs over two days on February 26-27.
The 2023 update series which consisted of five regional plus the Perth event was well attended by close to 1000 people according to GRDC senior regional manager - west Peter Bird.
"The GRDC Grains Research Update showcases the latest research, technology, market development and management innovations to improve the productivity and profitability of the grains industry," Mr Bird said.
"Strong attendance at these events in recent years demonstrates that WA's grains industry has a continued appetite for growth, with attendees seeking information on the latest research, development and extension (RD&E) outcomes from some of the brightest minds in the industry."
GRDC western region panel chair Darrin Lee said presentations at the conference would range from research underpinning improved agronomic practices for increased profitability onfarm, through to broader insights on big picture trends and issues impacting the industry overall.
"In addition to presentations on the latest research, the grains research updates offer a platform for meaningful discussions between growers, researchers and agronomists on topics of particular significance to WA farming systems," Mr Lee said.
"It's great to see growers and researchers meet and talk to each other, exchange ideas and share knowledge at the updates - it really is how we can achieve great outcomes together and support grower profitability."
More than 50 concurrent sessions will be held over two days on issues impacting crop choices and farming systems; markets, soils and agronomy, weed management, emissions, climate and weather, diseases, technology and nutrition.
Speaking on the future direction of GRDC investment will be chairman John Woods, the GRDC Seed of Light award will be announced and Dennis Richardson AO, former director general of ASIO, ambassador to USA and a former secretary Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and secretary of Defence, will discuss global factors expected to influence grain markets over the next decade.
Other plenary sessions will focus on new technologies to fast track the breeding of crop varieties and what is around the corner in terms of automation of tractors and harvesters and smart seeding, spray, tillage and harvesting machinery.
The two day program will also feature new researcher snapshots giving early career researchers the chance to showcase their projects to the grains industry and receive valuable feedback, and extended focus sessions for interactive discussion on sustainability and emissions reduction, new technologies to fast-track breeding new crop varieties, legumes and lupins in the grain farming system.
The Perth event will be followed by five one-day regional updates at Yuna on March 6, Salmon Gums on March 12, Lake Grace on March 14, Mukinbudin on March 19 and Darkan on March 21.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.