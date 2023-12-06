Farm Weekly
Grains Research Update, Perth, is on February 26-27

December 6 2023 - 11:00am
The 2024 GRDC Grains Research Update, Perth, will be held at Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre on February 26-27.
Registrations are now open for the 2024 Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) Grains Research Update, Perth, being held at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre.

