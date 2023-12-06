Following the article in Farm Weekly, "An absolute lie," on November 23, where WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis called me a liar, I would like to categorically refute the claim.
I stand by my remarks, emphasising my commitment to transparency and honesty in the public service, something that is sadly lacking in this Cook Labor government.
In October the opposition revealed, under a Freedom of Information (FoI) request, Ms Jarvis and her ministerial staff had zero recorded communication with the Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt over Labor's live sheep by ship export ban from 20 June to 31 July, 2023, a crucial time of 'consultation' with communities.
Saying something "in the media" does not override an FoI with irrefutable evidence that there was no evidence of written communication between Ms Jarvis and Mr Watt.
Contrary to what the minister has claimed, I stand firm in my assertion that my statements are truthful.
I remain dedicated to representing the interests of the people I serve with integrity and honesty.
As the opposition, we've kept the pressure on the State government to support the industry as well as kept pressure on the Federal government to drop the proposed ban.
I am disappointed the Federal Minister has not released the report by the independent panel, despite having it on his desk over some weeks.
People across WA attended independent panel forums in good faith, hoping their heartfelt accounts and concerns of impacts across the industry would not fall on deaf ears.
An independent report into the proposed phase out of live sheep exports by sea looks like it will remain behind closed doors for the foreseeable future after multiple Freedom of Information requests for it were denied.
The independent panel commissioned by the government was scheduled to hand its report to Mr Watt at the end of October.
The minister has since committed to releasing it in due course during a Senate Estimates hearing.
The Econosis report commissioned by North Eastern Wheatbelt Region of Councils (NEWROC) was released last week and the economic impact assessment revealed how a ban on the live sheep trade could affect WA Wheatbelt shires to the tune of $128 million over 20 years.
Representatives were in Canberra last week to give the Federal Agriculture Minister the report which highlights the potential economic impact on WA.
NEWROC representative Caroline Robinson said Ms Jarvis was not doing enough to advocate for the State's sheep industry.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.