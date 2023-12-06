Farm Weekly
Peter Rundle refutes lie call from Jackie Jarvis

By Comment by Peter Rundle, Roe Mp, the Nationals Wa
December 6 2023 - 2:00pm
Peter Rundle has hit back at claims made against him by WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis.
Following the article in Farm Weekly, "An absolute lie," on November 23, where WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis called me a liar, I would like to categorically refute the claim.

