Farm Weekly
Thursday, December 7, 2023
Home/News

Ethan is a WA WoolTAG ambassador

Brooke Littlewood
By Brooke Littlewood
December 6 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bruce Rock shearer Ethan Harder
Bruce Rock shearer Ethan Harder

"When I was a kid, this was my school," said Bruce Rock shearer Ethan Harder, pointing to the woolshed behind him.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brooke Littlewood

Brooke Littlewood

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.