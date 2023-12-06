Getting a handle on handling blotch in low rainfall zones

Research in Western Australia's low rainfall zone (LRZ) has shown variety choice can play a key role in controlling spot form net blotch (SFNB) in high barley rotations.
This is one of the key findings from the data collected by Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) plant pathologists, which it found can significantly reduce the impact of SFNB and optimise economic returns in the barley intensive cropping systems prevalent in WA's LRZ.
SFNB is the most common foliar disease of barley in Australia across all rainfall zones.
The five-year study, run alongside Grains Research Development Corporation, found new varieties offered improved yield potential and useful disease resistance, with barley growers encouraged to update their variety choice for 2024 to reduce disease risk.
DPIRD reported that in the LRZ, barley-on-barley rotations and high inoculum loads on barley stubble from previous seasons create favourable conditions for infection, with susceptible barley varieties, early sowing, mild temperatures (15-25 degrees Celsius) and regular leaf wetness also factors.
As part of the project, DPIRD researchers conducted field trials at Muntadgin, Nungarin and Merredin in 2021 and 2022, planting the region's leading variety, Spartacus CL, and its likely replacement Maximus CL.
They reported that at seedling stage, Spartacus rated susceptible (S) and Maximus moderately susceptible (MS) to SFNB, while as adult plants Spartacus is rated as susceptible-very susceptible (S-VS) and Maximus is rated as moderately susceptible-susceptible (MS-S).
DPIRD research scientist Jason Bradley said Maximus showed significantly lower rates of canopy infection than Spartacus, while Spartacus left higher rates of carry-over infection in its stubble.
"At our Merredin site we planted replicate variety trials over blocks of Maximus or Spartacus stubble and found the Spartacus stubble notably increased disease pressure on the following season's seedlings," Mr Bradley said.
In fungicide trials, foliar treatments reduced SFNB compared to untreated control plots, but there were no significant yield benefits as a result.
"With greater genetic resistance to SFNB, Maximus out-yielded Spartacus by five to 23 per cent across the treated and untreated plots," Mr Bradley said.
"There was a benefit in grain size, with some fungicide treatments increasing retention over a 2.5 millimetre sieve by 8.5pc for Spartacus and 3.4pc for Maximus.
"Screenings could also be improved - sometimes raising Spartacus to malting grade when it had not met specifications, while Maximus grain was generally malting grade with or without fungicide treatment."
Further to these trials, DPIRD research scientist Andrea Hills conducted a meta-analysis of 26 barley trials conducted across WA over the past 20 years, including 20 trials in the LRZ.
Using foliar fungicide to control SFNB delivered a statistically significant yield benefit in only four of the 26 trials analysed, while grain screenings were reduced in nine of the trials.
The project team has also investigated use of a fungicide seed treatment, Systiva, to reduce the need for foliar fungicide to control SFNB.
While the seed treatment helps reduce early SFNB infection, a yield response was not consistent, similar to foliar applications.
Agronomic methods are the preferred strategy in mitigating SFNB foliar disease infection, particularly as there is a risk of developing fungicide resistance.
In low rainfall environments, the use of fungicides to control SFNB was found to be an unreliable strategy with a low likelihood of economic benefit, even in years with good yield potential.
Mr Bradley said stubble-borne inoculum is the main driver of SFNB in LRZ cropping systems.
"While planting barley into barley stubble is never ideal, we know it is a practice for some growers," he said.
"However, the repeated use of susceptible varieties allows inoculum to proliferate and infect the following season's crop."
Mr Bradley said the Merredin trials showed even a small increase in genetic resistance could have a significant impact on disease severity and levels of inoculum carry-over.
"Planting a more resistant barley sets up a positive feedback loop where infection is reduced in-season, which reduces the stubble-borne inoculum at seeding, which reduces disease pressure in the following season - and so on," he said.
"The indications are genetic resistance can drive inoculum levels down to a point where SFNB is more likely to only be an issue in wetter seasons.
"Based on our stubble and fungicide trials, the project has demonstrated the value of variety choice in saving growers the cost of buying and applying fungicides, without fear of a yield penalty."
Research will continue in the low rainfall zones for the next two years on key areas of spot form management, with the aim of establishing valuable decision-making guidelines - especially in the context of likely drier growing seasons, sustained demand and positive grain prices.
As part of the investment, researchers will also conduct a detailed economic analysis to quantify the costs of using fungicide to control SFNB, compared to the savings and yield implications of managing the disease through agronomic strategies such as variety choice.
