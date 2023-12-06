Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

Varieties can control disease in barley

December 6 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Getting a handle on handling blotch in low rainfall zones
Getting a handle on handling blotch in low rainfall zones

Research in Western Australia's low rainfall zone (LRZ) has shown variety choice can play a key role in controlling spot form net blotch (SFNB) in high barley rotations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.