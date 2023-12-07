Farm Weekly
Home/News

One-year-old ewes top Maternal Ewe Sale with two different lines

By Kyah Peeti
December 7 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bradford family, Hillcroft Farms UltraWhite stud, Popanyinning, saw two of its ewe lines reach a sale high of $218, both selling to a Mt Lawley account. The first line was made up of 186, 12-13mo ewes that had an average bodyweight of 66.2 kilograms and the second line comprised 187 one-year-old ewes weighing an average of 67.7kg.
The Bradford family, Hillcroft Farms UltraWhite stud, Popanyinning, saw two of its ewe lines reach a sale high of $218, both selling to a Mt Lawley account. The first line was made up of 186, 12-13mo ewes that had an average bodyweight of 66.2 kilograms and the second line comprised 187 one-year-old ewes weighing an average of 67.7kg.

The Nutrien Livestock Maternal Ewe Sale held on AuctionsPlus this week proved to be successful, with a continued interest in shedding breeds, resulting in prices reaching a high of $218 on two occasions, for one-year-old UltraWhite ewes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.