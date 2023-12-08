Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Excellent quality store cattle attract much competition

By Rob Francis
December 8 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kevin Payne (left), Capel, sold several pens of beef steers to $1155 and was with his agent Chris Waddingham, Nutrien Livestock, Capel, before the Nutrien Livestock store cattle sale at Boyanup last week. Mr Waddingham was one of the dominant buyers securing a large number of cattle for clients.
Kevin Payne (left), Capel, sold several pens of beef steers to $1155 and was with his agent Chris Waddingham, Nutrien Livestock, Capel, before the Nutrien Livestock store cattle sale at Boyanup last week. Mr Waddingham was one of the dominant buyers securing a large number of cattle for clients.
  • SALE SUMMARY
  • Beef steers: 120-286c/kg ($402-$1270)
  • Beef heifers: 140-272c/kg ($472-$1242/$971)
  • First cross steers:160-214c/kg ($397-$1165)
  • Friesian steers: 80-154c/kg ($297-$815)
  • Mated cows: $800-$1000
  • Cows and calves: $1300

A full capacity yarding of store cattle at Nutrien Livestock's store cattle sale at Boyanup last Friday was of excellent quality in the beef cattle, with only a few pens of dairy steers showing they have had a lean time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.