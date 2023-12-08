Farm Weekly
Cosgrove family impressed with John Deere in different seasons

December 8 2023 - 3:00pm
After saving an estimated 200 hours, Allanooka farmer Daniel Winter (right) said he wouldnt hesitate in recommending the John Deere X9 1100 Combine Harvester to other farmers. He is with son Jack.
After saving an estimated 200 hours, Allanooka farmer Daniel Winter (right) said he wouldnt hesitate in recommending the John Deere X9 1100 Combine Harvester to other farmers. He is with son Jack.

After two very different seasons operating a John Deere X9 1100 Combine Harvester across the Cosgrove family's farms, Daniel Winter remains impressed by the 'phenomenal numbers' the powerful, big capacity combine machine brings to the paddock.

