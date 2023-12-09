700 top-quality beef breeders on offer

As part of a genuine herd dispersal, the Estate of TS McIntosh, Youngs Siding, will offer 37 Lincoln Red rising first calvers in the Ray Norman Memorial Breeders Sale to be held on Tuesday, December 12 at the Mt Barker saleyards. In addition to the heifers, the entity will also offer 23 rising second calvers and 28 rising third and fourth calvers in the sale. All cattle have been mated to Tone Bridge Lincoln Red bulls.