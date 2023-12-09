Farm Weekly
700 top-quality beef breeders on offer

By By Kyah Peeti
December 9 2023 - 3:00pm
As part of a genuine herd dispersal, the Estate of TS McIntosh, Youngs Siding, will offer 37 Lincoln Red rising first calvers in the Ray Norman Memorial Breeders Sale to be held on Tuesday, December 12 at the Mt Barker saleyards. In addition to the heifers, the entity will also offer 23 rising second calvers and 28 rising third and fourth calvers in the sale. All cattle have been mated to Tone Bridge Lincoln Red bulls.
The Elders Great Southern livestock selling team is gearing up to hold its annual Ray Norman Memorial Breeders' Sale at the Mt Barker saleyards on Tuesday, December 12, commencing at 1pm.

