700 top-quality beef breeders on offer

The Elders Great Southern livestock selling team is gearing up to hold its annual Ray Norman Memorial Breeders' Sale at the Mt Barker saleyards on Tuesday, December 12, commencing at 1pm.
This year's yarding will feature 700 top-quality, well-bred beef breeders, giving prospective buyers and producers an opportunity to secure quality local genetics from reliable producers.
The offering will comprise just over 400 pregnancy tested in calf (PTIC) heifers, just shy of 280 PTIC cows and 11 cow and calf units.
The yarding this year is predominantly made up of quality females from return vendors with the majority of the PTIC heifers listed for sale to low birthweight bulls.
The offering has been PTIC six weeks prior to the sale and will be offered carrying a positive pregnancy at the time of sale, except for females with calves at foot.
Over the past five years, Elders has donated more than $153,000 to the Albany Hospice and plans to keep the donations rolling, with the special sale again incorporating the Albany Hospice Charity auction, which will see local graziers donate their female cattle to the sale, with their proceeds going towards the local hospice at Albany.
This year's charity offering will comprise five PTIC heifers and 12 unjoined heifers offered by local producers.
Elders Albany livestock agent Wayne Mitchell said this year's yarding would offer great opportunities for buyers to secure quality females.
"We will be offering lines of females from a reasonable amount of repeat, local vendors again this year, of which their cattle have been met with good support over the years," Mr Mitchell said.
"The females will carry a positive pregnancy test or have calves at foot, as well as cattle from several vendors which are herd dispersals due to properties being sold in the area which is a great opportunity for buyers to get access to genetics they wouldn't often be able to."
Mr Mitchell said the cattle quality would be very good.
"In the heifer section, they will again be a mixture of vendor-bred heifers, or well-bred locally sourced heifers that have been grown out and joined to match local requirements," he said.
Mr Mitchell said the Elders team was grateful for the local producers who offered cattle in breeder and charity sectors.
"The charity offering has become a great addition to our sale and has raised much needed funds locally in the past, which is very positive to see and be a part of," he said.
"We cannot thank our charity vendors enough for their kind support of this great cause again."
The Harriss family, BJ & KL Harriss, Porongurup, will offer 31 Angus heifers and 19 Murray Grey heifers that are all PTIC to Coonamble and Lawsons Angus bulls which are due to calve in late March to late May.
Both lines have been vaccinated and drenched.
A line of 80 Angus/Angus-European/Angus-Murray Grey heifers from RW Bevan, Unicup, will be offered due to a herd dispersal.
Elders Manjimup agent Brad McDonnell said all the heifers were PTIC via synchronised artificial insemination by RR Endeavour 9005, Warrawee Patrol P29 and Noranda Pimp P5, backed up to Mordallup Angus low birthweight bulls are due to calve in early March through to mid May.
The heifers have received vaccination and drenching treatments.
Another larger line of 45 Angus heifers will be offered by Yarralena Grazing, Cranbrook, PTIC to Gandy Angus bulls and due to calve in late February to late May.
The heifers received a drench in January this year and have received Multimin.
Long-standing return vendor, Dajara Farms, Narrikup, will be entering a line of 13 Angus heifers, PTIC to Ballawina Angus low birthweight bulls, that will calve in late March to early May.
The heifers are vaccinated with Pestigard and drenched with vitamin B12 and Selenium.
Elders Albany agent Jai Newman said the heifers have been pregnancy tested twice leading up to the sale.
Another returning vendor, Roy Rural, Albany, is set to yard three lines of heifers, with the first a run of 16 Angus heifers, followed by two Murray Grey heifers and eight Droughtmaster heifers.
The three lines were joined over a four week period each to Ballawina Angus low birthweight bulls and all received a drench in late November.
Also with heifers in the sale are GE Brook, Redmond, which has 16 quality Angus heifers ready to be sold, PTIC to Black Simmental bulls and due to calve in early March to mid April.
The heifers have had Multimin, vaccination and a drench.
Long-term sale supporters and vendors G & M Davy, Baker Junction, will yard a large line of 45 Angus heifers, PTIC to Coonamble Angus bulls that are due to calve early February to late April.
Elders Albany agent Nigel Hawke said the Davy family have well-bred cattle.
"They buy in and prepare Angus heifers that are joined to low birthweight bulls," Mr Hawke said.
"These are very well handled cattle with good temperament due to being handled often."
MJE Grazing, Albany, will offer three lines of heifers, the first being six Shorthorn heifers, followed by eight Murray Grey heifers and 10 Angus heifers.
All the MJE Grazing heifers are PTIC to Koojan Hills/Quanden Springs bulls, have eight week calving periods from late May to late July and have been administered All Trace Bolus in May.
Mr Hawke said there was a mix of breeds in this year's sale.
"Buyers will have the opportunity to buy cattle breeds that are rarely featured in the sale which is great," he said.
Selling due to a genuine herd dispersal is the Estate of TS McIntosh, Youngs Siding, which will offer 37 Lincoln Red rising first calvers, PTIC to Tone Bridge Lincoln Red bulls, which are due to calve from late January to late May.
The Estate of TS McIntosh will also offer two lines of PTIC cows in their genuine herd dispersal, being 23 Lincoln Red rising second calvers and 28 Lincoln Red rising third and fourth calvers.
Both lines are PTIC to Tone Bridge Lincoln Red bulls that are all due to calve from late January to late May.
Elders Albany agent David Lindberg said the quality of the cattle is great.
"The family is selling the whole operation due to winding up their deceased estate," Mr Lindberg said.
"It is a genuine clearance of some beautiful Lincoln Red heifers."
RH Reynolds & CJ O'Connell will yard 20 Angus heifers, PTIC to Ardcairnie Angus low birthweight bulls with an eight week calving period from bulls that were put in on July 9 and taken out on August 31.
There will be a total of 280 PTIC cows also offered in the sale, with a large portion of them coming from RW Bevan, and Geddes Pastoral, Manypeaks.
The Bevan family is selling due to a herd dispersal and will offer two lines of PTIC cows, with the first being 35 Angus/Angus-European cross/Angus-Murray Grey first calvers, PTIC to Gandy Angus and Mordallup Angus bulls that were joined in early June through to early September.
The cows will have a 10-week calving period and have been drenched.
The second line from the Bevan family comprises 50 mixed age Angus/Angus-European cross/Angus-Murray Grey cows, also PTIC to Gandy Angus and Mordallup Angus bulls, joined in late May through to early September.
The cows have an 11 week calving period and have been drenched.
Mr McDonnell said the mixed age heifers range from second calvers through to roughly fifth or sixth calvers.
Geddes Pastoral will yard 50 Angus fourth to fifth calvers, PTIC to Mason Valley Angus bulls that were put in with the cows in late June and taken out in mid August.
Mr Lindberg said the Geddes family is reducing its herd size.
"We have taken out the older age group of cows, which have a six week calving period," he said.
"They are a beautiful line of Angus and Angus cross cows."
Kentdale Grazing, Denmark, will offer 20 Angus fourth to fifth calvers, PTIC to Kamara Speckle Park bulls that are due to calve from mid March to late May.
Mr Newman said the Kentdale line was very good quality.
"The cows are all very even and very quiet to deal with," Mr Newman said.
Two lines from Meedo Pastures, Denmark, will make up the entirety of the cow and calf unit line-up, with the Denmark account gearing up to offer seven Angus first calvers with Angus calves at foot and four Shorthorn cross first calvers with Shorthorn calves at foot.
