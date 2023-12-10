Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Who is this happy heifer comp winner?

By By Wendy Gould
December 10 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Johnstones are thrilled with how the Angus heifers they won in February have grown out.
The Johnstones are thrilled with how the Angus heifers they won in February have grown out.

When Rob Johnstone was told he was the 2023 winner of the Farm Weekly and WA Angus Society win 10 Angus heifers competition, it was a moment of incredulity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.