Who is this happy heifer comp winner?

When Rob Johnstone was told he was the 2023 winner of the Farm Weekly and WA Angus Society win 10 Angus heifers competition, it was a moment of incredulity.
He was joining a very lucky group, the 16th winner of the annual competition started in the summer of 2007-2008, which has been such a huge drawcard for subscribers to Farm Weekly.
And it was a result that took him full circle in his Angus journey.
Mr Johnstone previously worked in mining in the Goldfields, but always loved farming and along with his wife Lois, bought their property at Napier in 1986 where they ran up to 130 Angus breeders and 600 Corriedale sheep.
The octagenarian downsized a few years ago selling part of his property and a number of his cows to producers at Capel, Walpole and Busselton, but ill health forced him to quit his cows completely in 2022.
Although he sold them to his neighbour Pete Donovan, whom he catches up with very regularly and can visit them often, it wasn't the same as having his own cattle.
And as his health improved somewhat, he missed them more and more so the news last year that he had won 10 heifers from the herd of Wes and Fran Graham, Esperance and a $12,000 merchandise pack from Nutrien Ag Solutions was the "best phone call he had had in years".
Twelve months on and Mr Johnstone could not be happier.
The merchandise prize was used at Nutrien's Albany branch to buy fertiliser, which was a big help last year, along with dog food, chook pellets and laundry detergent, so happy animals and happy wife.
"And the heifers, well they are just beautiful," Mr Johnstone said.
"I wondered if they were a bit small to mate and was going to hold them back a bit, but the bull got in with them so I left him there and you should see them now - they have grown out so well."
Mr Johnstone said they used to treat their cattle herd like a stud and sold a few breeding bulls every year, but did things a bit differently when it came to bull selection for the herd.
"I liked to buy proven bulls when they were between four to six years old, off people who had used them for a few years," he said.
"That way we'd know if the progeny were any good and I could see how they held up.
"Angus have always been such easy cows to run.
"They were hardy in the dry years and they had great temperament.
"And best of all they are so marketable.
"The industry loves them and there are plenty of places they can go.
"It's been great to have some Angus around again."
Mr Johnstone said he owed big thanks to everyone involved in last year's competition from WA Angus breeders to Nutrien Ag Solutions and Farm Weekly and also to Mr Donovan who helps him run the heifers.
And while he considers himself very lucky to have forwarded the winning ticket, drawn from a pool of 17,000 entries received, which was 3000 more than the previous year, he did have one regret.
Being a winner within the past two years makes him ineligible according to the terms and conditions for this year's competition which will be launched in next week's Farm Weekly.
