Your chance to get into tightly-held area

Broughshane is in a dependable farming area at lot 1581 Crisps Road, Coomalbidgup, via Esperance.
Properties of this nature are becoming increasingly hard to find and provide a special opportunity for farming families looking to expand their holdings in a safe rainfall zone close to the Esperance port.
Coomalbidgup is a tightly-held farming district.
The landholding consists of 598 hectares, of which 517ha is considered usable farming area.
It is 57 kilometres west of Esperance in a 600 millimetre rainfall zone.
There is a spacious, brick and tile, four-bedroom, two-bathroom residence.
Other infrastructure includes a shearing shed, a machinery shed and two Moylan 80-tonne silos.
A laneway system runs through some of the property for the movement of livestock and general farming access points.
Fencing construction consists of steel and timber posts with Ringlock and some plain wire.
The property has a mixture of soil types - from heavy country to some softer transitional sandplains.
