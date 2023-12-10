Farm Weekly
Your chance to get into tightly-held area

December 10 2023 - 2:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
  • Price: Private treaty, guide $8m
  • Location: Coomalbidgup
  • Area: 598.64ha
  • Agent: Nutrien Harcourts WA
  • Contact: Paul Thomason, 0429 110 700
Properties of this nature are becoming increasingly hard to find and provide a special opportunity for farming families looking to expand their holdings in a safe rainfall zone close to the Esperance port.
Broughshane is in a dependable farming area at lot 1581 Crisps Road, Coomalbidgup, via Esperance.

