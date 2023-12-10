Farm Weekly
Home/News

Farm land sales continued strongly and unabated this spring

By Mel Williams & Andrew Marshall
December 10 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Argyle Cattle Company, which is part of the Kimberley cattle portfolio, has invested heavily in irrigated sorghum production under the ownership of the Archstone Investment Group.
Argyle Cattle Company, which is part of the Kimberley cattle portfolio, has invested heavily in irrigated sorghum production under the ownership of the Archstone Investment Group.

Tens of millions of dollars have changed hands in farmland property transactions during another strong peak spring selling season this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.