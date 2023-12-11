Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

Summer sessions are back for the January school holidays

Updated December 11 2023 - 11:27am, first published 11:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GRDC grower relations managers Jo Wheeler, Luke Dawson (centre) and Berin Gibbons will host the National Grower Network (NGN) 'Summer Sesh' forums in Busselton, Bremer Bay and Dunsborough in January.
GRDC grower relations managers Jo Wheeler, Luke Dawson (centre) and Berin Gibbons will host the National Grower Network (NGN) 'Summer Sesh' forums in Busselton, Bremer Bay and Dunsborough in January.

This January three South West towns will host a series of free events for graingrowers focusing on de-risking farm decision-making.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.