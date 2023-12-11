Summer sessions are back for the January school holidays

This January three South West towns will host a series of free events for graingrowers focusing on de-risking farm decision-making.
Returning in 2024 are the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) 'Summer Sesh' forums popular with growers holidaying in the south.
The events offer an opportunity for graingrowers to meet up, discuss ideas, opportunities and the constraints faced by their industry.
GRDC western region grower relations manager Jo Wheeler said all growers, advisers and industry representatives were welcome to participate in the forums.
"The facilitated forums will be very interactive, enabling participants to share their thoughts on priority areas for investment of grower levies by GRDC," Ms Wheeler said.
"Each forum will discuss constraints affecting farm productivity and profitability and will identify opportunities for local GRDC research, development and extension support.
"It's a great opportunity to have a say about GRDC investments and to raise ideas with GRDC staff in-person."
The forums take place in Busselton, Bremer Bay and Dunsborough on January 9, 19 and 23 respectively and will have a 'farm to table' component with presentations by local breweries.
In Busselton, Shelter Brewing Co will present on 'which barley makes the best beer', while in Dunsborough Eagle Bay Brewing Co will present the story behind ikts Wheatbelt lager, including how the barley for this popular line is sourced in WA.
In Busselton and Bremer Bay attendees will hear from guest speaker Barry Mudge, whose 45-year career has seen him combine his onfarm experience with business acumen assisting farm businesses build resilience in risky environments.
The guest speaker in Dunsborough is John Francis, who is a director and farm management consultant after beginning his career as a jackaroo.
Mr Francis has a degree in agricultural science and has worked as an agronomist before moving into farm management consultancy, and is passionate about solving problems in agriculture and the continued challenges working in the grains industry presents.
The events run from 4pm to 7pm.
