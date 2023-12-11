Farm Weekly
Not long to go now before WA's harvest is called for the year

December 11 2023 - 8:12pm
Rohan Hopkinson captured this great image of the header pushing on with harvest at Nyabing, despite the threatening sky.
Harvest activity for the year is slowing down, with the CBH Group reporting on Monday it received an additional 1.2 million last week, taking the overall total to 11.7 million tonnes delivered to its network this year.

