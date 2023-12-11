Not long to go now before WA's harvest is called for the year

Harvest activity for the year is slowing down, with the CBH Group reporting on Monday it received an additional 1.2 million last week, taking the overall total to 11.7 million tonnes delivered to its network this year.
The Albany and Kwinana South zones contributed the vast majority of tonnes to the weekly total, receiving 509,000 and 385,000 tonnes respectively.
Harvest is almost over in the Esperance, Kwinana North and Geraldton zones, with deliveries now trickling into the system.
CBH Group chief operations officer Mick Daw said with receivals noticeably declining in every zone, they were preparing for the end of harvest.
"With most growers still on track to wrap up harvest before Christmas, we have started closing sites and reducing operating hours across the network," Mr Daw said.
"On Christmas Eve, the small number of remaining sites that we expect to still be open will close for grower receivals at 12 noon and reopen Wednesday, December 27 as per normal.
"For the new year period, the remaining open sites will close for grower receivals on Sunday, December 31 and reopen on Tuesday, January 2 as per normal.
"I encourage growers to please continue to look for messages on the CDF app to confirm opening hours for their local sites.
"On behalf of CBH, I want to say a big thank you to growers, transporters, contractors and regional communities for their support over the past year and wish them a safe and happy Christmas and New Year."
Albany zone
The Albany zone has received more than 2.8mt, with 509,000t in the past seven days.
The majority of grain delivered is wheat, with barley deliveries slowing down.
Canola is also dropping off, with most growers finished with this part of their harvesting programs.
All sites are open, however sites will start shortening opening hours and days as tonnes start to reduce.
Esperance zone
Harvest in the Esperance zone has tapered off, with only 145,000t delivered for the week and the bulk of the deliveries were within the port precinct.
Wheat is still dominating the receivals, however both barley and canola are still also making their way in, although much lower in total tonnage.
Field peas and lupin deliveries remain low.
Geraldton zone
The Geraldton zone has received 1,392,000t with 18,000t delivered over the past week.
Wheat has made up the majority of all commodities delivered, with most growers finished.
Mingenew remains open for outloading, with minimal tonnes being received.
Carnamah, Narngulu and Geraldton Grain Terminal are still open with reduced hours.
Kwinana North zone
The Kwinana North zone received 135,000t for the week, taking the year-to-date total to 2.2mt.
Receivals have reached 91 per cent of the 2.4mt estimate, however they are expected to fall about 100,000t short of this estimate.
All deliveries are now wheat.
Most sites across the zone will be closed within the next seven days.
Kwinana South zone
There was a slight decrease in tonnes received this week compared to last week in the Kwinana South zone, as harvest starts to slow down.
Though fairly low, oat receivals remained consistent.
Receivals of canola and lupins were minimal but were still received.
The amount of barley being received is dropping, while wheat is still coming in steadily.
