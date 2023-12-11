Lauren is immersed in world of horticulture

Fourth-generation horticulturalist Lauren Patane is passionate about continuing to grow the family business in an industry that her great grandfather entered when he emigrated to Donnybrook in 1924.
From humble beginnings, today Patane Produce is one of Western Australia's biggest vegetable growers on the Myalup strip - where Ms Patane's grandparents and parents moved the enterprise in the 1990s.
The family grows farm fresh carrots, potatoes, onions and broccoli year-round under irrigation and runs 300-400 head of cattle on their 750-hectare property.
Onions are the biggest crop, planted over 160ha, followed by 150ha of carrots, 120ha of broccoli and 120ha of potatoes.
Patane Produce is a fully vertically integrated business that employs more than 80 staff each year, including for its comprehensive packing facilities.
The family exports its produce to a range of key overseas destinations, including Hong Kong, Malaysia, Qatar, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates.
Domestically they supply the major supermarkets, Coles, Woolworths, Costco, Hello Fresh and Patane Markets.
Every day is different and throws up new challenges and opportunities, according to Ms Patane.
What gets her out of bed in the morning is her passion for promoting the horticultural industry and agriculture in general.
"I may be one-eyed, but I don't feel like horticulture gets a good wrap when people are talking about agriculture," Ms Patane said.
"Promoting the opportunities that exist in horticulture is a pet passion of mine."
Ms Patane was recently named the Royal Agricultural Society of WA's Rural Ambassador for 2023 and will use this platform to educate people about their food sources from farm to fridge, the importance of food security and minimising food waste.
"I really want to educate people about where their food comes from and the effort that goes into growing it," she said.
"They also need to know that 7.6 million tonnes of food is wasted annually, 25 per cent of which has never left the farmgate - and this is getting worse.
"For example, bent carrots are thrown out because they don't look quite right and don't fit with the other carrots.
"But they are an equally nutritious source of food and should not be a reject item to be discarded."
Ms Patane grew up working on the family property and being immersed in its culture.
She did her schooling in Bunbury before completing a double degree in commerce with a management major and science with a major in agricultural science.
When she finished in 2018 there was no question that she would move into the family business in a full-time capacity.
Ms Patane said one of the biggest challenges for the business was sourcing good labour.
"Unlike broadacre cropping and more seasonal industries, we operate all year round, so it is hard to get staff that want to stay in a job for a full year," she said.
"A lot of backpackers just want to do their 88 days (for their visa requirements).
"Also, we get a lot of Pacific Islanders and they require more comprehensive 24 hours a day pastoral care at home and work."
Another big challenge is dealing with supermarkets.
"We pride ourselves on quality, but the horticultural sector is very competitive and there are only a few supermarkets that we are all trying to get our produce into.
"So, we are always looking to expand our export opportunities.
"This requires production of top quality produce."
Ms Patane said there were many opportunities for young people in horticulture and agriculture.
She said she liked to visit schools to promote these opportunities.
"I don't think many (young people) know what jobs there are in agriculture and a lot think it is all tractor driving," she said.
"But we in the industry know it is much more than that and can encompass a wide range of skills, including those derived from popular university courses such as electrical engineering.
"There are so many options if you want to be part of the exciting farming sector."
Ms Patane said her family's business was growing.
"In order to remain relevant and competitive, you need to keep progressing," she said.
"Success in today's market is all about quality, scale and volume.
"We are also introducing new technology all the time to be more efficient and cut costs."
In her spare time, Ms Patane plays football for the Harvey Brunswick Leschenault Football Club and is her team's captain.
She is a committee member of the Brunswick Agricultural Society and treasurer of the local Myalup Bushfire Brigade.
"I think it is important to be involved in the local community and take on a diverse range of roles that will have impact in the place where you live," Ms Patane said.
