Locals showcase Southern Forests' finest produce

December 12 2023 - 2:00pm
Pemberley of Pemberton principal David Radomiljac and brand manager Lisa Radomiljac hosted the Paddock To Plate dinner at their Pemberton winery, which showcased local produce from the Southern Forests region.
Celebrating culinary excellence and regional produce, 'Paddock to Plate' welcomed 64 guests, including Agriculture and Food and Small WA Business Minister Jackie Jarvis, to indulge in an unforgettable dining experience at Pemberley of Pemberton.

