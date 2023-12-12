Locals showcase Southern Forests' finest produce

Celebrating culinary excellence and regional produce, 'Paddock to Plate' welcomed 64 guests, including Agriculture and Food and Small WA Business Minister Jackie Jarvis, to indulge in an unforgettable dining experience at Pemberley of Pemberton.
Situated in the heart of the Southern Forests region, the event spotlighted the diverse bounty and quality offerings which characterise the agricultural area and featured 14 different local producers.
Showcasing a menu incorporating the finest produce from the area, guests enjoyed live music by local musician Helen Rose and were treated to a gastronomic journey that encapsulated the essence of the region's seasonal harvest.
The evening highlighted local producers and flavours commencing with a glass of Pemberley prosecco, followed by an appetiser featuring Marron with avocado.
This dish was a collaboration between Pemberley of Pemberton and Bendotti Avocados, setting the tone for a menu focused on local excellence.
Ryan's Quality Meats chefs prepared an entrée of low and slow cooked beef ribs and mains of dry-aged tomahawk steak with meat supplied by Stirling Ranges Beef - which source its beef from the Southern Forests region and beyond.
These dishes emphasised the quality beef produced in the region.
Accompanying these tantalising tastes were sides that reflected the Southern Forests' produce, such as Patane Produce chat potatoes with Farm Fresh truffle salt and Alkoomi olive oil.
The trio of salads, created by the chefs at Tall Timbers, Manjimup, further showcased the abundance of fresh, local ingredients.
Dessert was a delectable affair, featuring a honey panna cotta with mixed berries using ingredients from Pemberton Honey Co, Bannister Downs Dairy, Berry Sweet Strawberry Farm and Kerry's Cherries, accompanied by a heavenly citrus chocolate truffle from Southern Forests Chocolate Co.
Pemberley of Pemberton launched a new wine to its range during the event, a Bordeaux-style red 'Velours en Rouge', which blends merlot, petit verdot and cabernet sauvignon.
The wine was very well received by guests and complemented the rich tomahawk steak dish.
The beverage offering toasted the area's viticulture industry, offering an assortment of fine wines from Pemberley of Pemberton, complementing the evening's fare.
Tall Timbers Brewing Co provided craft beer while Willarra Gold offered passionfruit soda and Cherry Soda, providing a refreshing touch to the culinary journey.
