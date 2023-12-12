What is ASW1 wheat worth?

There is a focus on diverging prices between grades of wheat as the Australian harvest continues to be disrupted by rain.
Reports suggest lower grades are being discounted to the higher protein milling grades of wheat, which as this column has commented on previously, is not unusual for this time of year.
Typically, premiums for higher protein milling grades - and discounts for lower grades- are widest during the harvest months and narrow through the year.
Premiums for higher protein milling grades have moved higher as end users try to secure supply given the recent rains potentially impacting quality.
Growers also appear to be active in offering these grades for sale at a higher price to establish where bid prices may get to.
Lower grades seem to have some growers nervous as they feel these grades may continue to be discounted given there could be more lower quality wheat available.
Remember Australia doesn't produce enough feed quality wheat to satisfy domestic demand.
On top of this, there has been a growing offshore feed market.
The result is milling grades such as ASW1 typically get used as feed at some point during the year.
This is why lower wheat grades normally trade at ASW1 values during the year.
It means ASW1 becomes a critical pricing benchmark for growers with lower grades of wheat.
Let's try and determine what ASW1 wheat is worth in the international market to help determine what it could be worth in Australia.
United States soft red winter wheat is similar quality to Australian ASW1 and analysts are reporting nearly one million tonnes of US soft red winter wheat was purchased by China last week.
The US sales have reportedly been at a price of US$315 a tonne delivered Chinese ports on a carry and freight (C&F) basis.
This converts back to an equivalent price of $415/t FIS in Western Australia and $395/t track eastern Australia for ASW1 type wheat.
Within Australia, ASW1 traded last week at prices of $412/t Kwinana, $380/t Port Kembla and $375/t in Melbourne and Port Adelaide through Clear Grain Exchange.
Hence, the US soft red winter business into China could imply that Australian ASW1 wheat remains internationally competitive at current prices and in eastern Australia there could be upside.
Off spec and lower grade wheat has also been trading at prices close to ASW1, with AGP1 trading $410/t Kwinana, $374/t Port Kembla, and $370 Port Lincoln as examples.
How growers sell will impact Australian grain prices.
For many off spec and lower grades of wheat, offer them near what you think ASW1 wheat is worth.
For more information or to see what values are trading contact Clear Grain Exchange on 1800 000 410 or email support@cgx.com.au.
