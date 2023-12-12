Muresk student award will honour Henchy

The Farm Machinery and Industry Association (FM&IA) last week held its annual general meeting and sundowner at Mandoon Estate, Caversham.
In addition to the administrative formalities, the day also served as a tribute to honour the enormous contribution to the organisation of its long-time executive officer John Henchy, who died in September after a short illness.
Mr Henchy's wife Claire and members of his family attended and the FM&IA executive announced an annual award, the John Henchy Student of Excellence Award, would be instigated in his memory to be won by an eligible Muresk Institute, Northam, student each year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.