Farm Weekly
Home/News

Muresk student award will honour Henchy

By Wendy Gould
December 12 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Henchys family at the FM&IA annual general meeting and sundowner: his daughter Emma (left) and her husband Josh Gilmour, Bellevue, FM&IA president Brad Forrester, Claire Henchy, son-in-law Chris Tate, grandchildren Eli, 1.5 years and Jasmine Tate, 4.5 years and daughter Anne Tate, Joondalup.
John Henchys family at the FM&IA annual general meeting and sundowner: his daughter Emma (left) and her husband Josh Gilmour, Bellevue, FM&IA president Brad Forrester, Claire Henchy, son-in-law Chris Tate, grandchildren Eli, 1.5 years and Jasmine Tate, 4.5 years and daughter Anne Tate, Joondalup.

The Farm Machinery and Industry Association (FM&IA) last week held its annual general meeting and sundowner at Mandoon Estate, Caversham.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.