Good yields despite frost and dry in the Wheatbelt

By Perri Polson
December 12 2023 - 3:00pm
Mr Maitland farms on his home farm at Korrelocking. After finishing his studies at WA College of Agriculture Cunderdin, in 2012, he came back to the farm full-time and works with his cousin Reyner Wells.
Echoing the sentiment from around the State, Avery Maitland of Windsor farm, Korrelocking, is happy with the year despite yields dropping from last season.

Perri is an agriculture journalist with Farm Weekly. Originally from Ballarat, Victoria, Perri developed a love of regional and rural news at a young age, and now is passionate about advocating for the agricultural industry. Her interests include science, agronomy, livestock and food production.

