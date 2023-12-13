Farm Weekly
Game, set and match for juniors at Merredin

December 13 2023 - 9:00pm
The 2023 singles and doubles competition winners with sponsors Lloyd and Chesney Maloney (left) and Jenny and Mark Maloney (right).
The 2023 singles and doubles competition winners with sponsors Lloyd and Chesney Maloney (left) and Jenny and Mark Maloney (right).

The Maloney family, Two Dogs Home Timber & Hardware, Merredin, have been sponsoring the annual Merredin Districts Lawn Tennis Club junior tennis tournament since 1994.

