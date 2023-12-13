Game, set and match for juniors at Merredin

The Maloney family, Two Dogs Home Timber & Hardware, Merredin, have been sponsoring the annual Merredin Districts Lawn Tennis Club junior tennis tournament since 1994.
So, on November 26, Lloyd, Jenny, Mark and Chesney Maloney sponsored their 30th junior tennis tournament.
The event began in 1968, offers a singles competition in the morning and continues with doubles in the afternoon and still remains well supported by local and travelling juniors after almost 60 years.
Tournament director Michelle Gethin said the first full newspaper article she had found in the archives was published in 1995.
"Back then the singles was run as a knockout competition and the age categories were U16s and U14s,'' Ms Gethin said.
"We find that now our age divisions have shifted to more of the primary school age groups and for that reason we can't be as brutal as running it as a knockout.
"The Maloney family's generous sponsorship means that we can break into smaller age groups that can be more supportive of players regardless of their ability."
This year 60 children entered the competition.
The majority came from the local Merredin, Burracoppin and Nungarin tennis clubs, but some came from as far as Mount Walker, Kondinin, Meckering, York, Beverley, Cunderdin, Bruce Rock and Northam.
Most players were attempting their first tennis tournament.
The youngest competitors were six-years-old and the oldest were 13.
"I hope it has ignited a lifelong love of tennis," Ms Gethin said.
"Our Central Districts tennis zone is really active, with at least six junior tournaments to try around the various tennis clubs, as well as higher representative opportunities such as the Statewide D'Arcy Slater and Foundation Cup and CBH Country Championships.
"At the end of the day though, we just want kids confident enough to play tennis so that our rural tennis clubs continue to survive and thrive".
