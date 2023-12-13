Farm Weekly
Nuseed WA team doubled to boost grower support

December 13 2023 - 6:00pm
The expanded Nuseed team in WA includes newly-appointed area sales manager north, Callum Pestel (left) and customer sales representative, Pippa Reilly, with Hugh Trenorden, regional sales manager west, Michael Hickey, market development manager, and Andrew Royce, area sales manager south.
Growing plant breeding company, Nuseed, has doubled its team in WA to further enhance its support to canola growers throughout the agricultural region.

