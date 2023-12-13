Nuseed WA team doubled to boost grower support

Growing plant breeding company, Nuseed, has doubled its team in WA to further enhance its support to canola growers throughout the agricultural region.
Hugh Trenorden, who has a strong track record of experience in the canola industry locally and nationally, joined the business earlier this season in the role of regional sales manager - west, while the company also has recently welcomed Callum Pestell and Pippa Reilly, both formerly of Elders.
Mr Pestell, previously a sales agronomist at Elders Merredin, takes over the area sales manager - north position from Michael Hickey, who is now working in a market development manager role across the State with Nuseed, assisting growers and advisers to maximise the performance and profitability of growing its seed products.
Ms Reilly was working in a sales role with Elders at Koorda and is now looking forward to supporting Nuseed grower clients and industry advisers in a newly-created customer sales representative position within the team.
Andrew Royce will continue to support WA's southern region as area sales manager - south, where he has played a key role particularly in supporting the strong uptake of Nuseed's hybrid canola seed varieties.
Mr Trenorden said growers across WA were recognising the promising value of growing varieties from the company's HyTTec and TruFlex canola ranges which had resulted in strong demand for these high quality, pedigree seed varieties.
"We want to assist growers of our seed products with all the information, tools and support required to help them succeed and maximise their production and returns," Mr Trenorden said.
He said seasonal conditions had been variable throughout WA and were generally more difficult in northern areas, however via Nuseed's domestic and global seed innovation centres, good supplies of its varieties were anticipated to be available for next season.
"We have a particularly strong emphasis on quality assurance with our seed products and they are currently going through our stringent quality control process to ensure the highest quality canola seed possible is supplied to growers," Mr Trenorden said.
He said the arrival of the new, early to mid-maturing TruFlex variety, Nuseed Hunter TF, in small quantities for this season had pleased various growers, showing a strong performance with excellent shattering tolerance, and good seed supply was expected for 2024 plantings.
Ms Reilly, who is from a mixed farming program at Wyalkatchem, has already been overlooking the performance of Nuseed canola varieties this season on headers with growers and Hunter has been a highlight, including in farm trials alongside industry-standard varieties.
"I have visited growers mainly through the Central Wheatbelt region and they were impressed by its reliability, with incredible yield and oil results despite the dry conditions," Ms Reilly said.
"It also showed excellent harvestability.
"As a new variety, it performed above and beyond their expectations."
Ms Reilly said he looked forward to developing relationships with growers, advisers and end users across the industry in her new role to help build wider understanding and trust in the Nuseed canola range and to better support planting decisions.
Mr Pestell is looking forward to hitting the ground running with the industry in his role to the northern region after following an interest in plant biology that culminated in an agricultural science degree from The University of WA and his agronomy work in the eastern Wheatbelt in recent years.
He is excited by the growth in agriculture and the opportunity to support some of the hardest working growers in the world in tough conditions, not only to assist the ultimate aim of global food security, but to provide service and technical development that can return the favour to their operations and local communities.
Mr Pestell said Nuseed's canola range offered adaptability to all areas and with good technical packages to suit those goals.
