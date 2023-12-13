Roberts brothers making it back home

Third-generation farmers and brothers Lachie and Angus Roberts were born and raised on their family's farm, Yandan, Dandaragan, and while they have gone on different paths, they have always made their way back home.
On a property just over 5200 hectares, of which 4600ha is arable, the family runs 8500 ewes and a cropping program.
They farm with their parents, Hugh and Anna, and were mentored by their late grandfather, Bert.
"He was a great mentor and leader to both Angus and I," Lachie said
"We will be forever grateful for the things that he taught us."
Twenty-three-year-old Lachie and Angus, aged 21, have taken to their new onfarm responsibilities with flying colours, putting their experience and learnings into practice.
Lachie is studying an associate degree in Agribusiness at the Muresk Institute, and is halfway through a two-year course.
He is studying and working on the farm, both in full-time capacities.
With first-hand experience in cropping and livestock handling, Lachie felt it necessary to branch out into another sector within agriculture.
"It's probably where I lack a bit of knowledge, it's a useful tool to have," he said.
Lachie said he developed an interest in finance and economics at high school, but became more interested in agribusiness in the years that followed, when he began working on a neighbour's farm.
"I was learning about the prices of things and how financing works, and I found that interesting and very different compared to probably a lot of other businesses," he said.
Studying at the Muresk Institute followed Lachie's further training at TAFE, where he completed a pre-apprenticeship in automotive electrical technology in 2020.
He had hoped to take up an apprenticeship in this industry, however, during the pandemic, it never eventuated.
After finishing high school, Lachie said he wasn't sure what he wanted to do.
He developed his sheep handling and husbandry skills while working on farms nearby, which after a while, made him realise he wanted to come back to the family farm.
"Living with mum and dad but working elsewhere was very enjoyable," Lachie said.
"Working for other people and learning how they are doing things, but knowing that we are doing something similar, I liked that a lot."
After high school Angus returned to the farm and went straight into the cropping side, seeing a lot of potential, despite the farm being focused on sheep.
"I want to push them (crops), make them better and better and see where we can go with it," Angus said.
Interested in agronomy, he puts in the time and effort to work with agronomists, grower groups and other local farmers to learn more about best practices.
He also said social media was a fantastic resource for connecting with other farmers across the country who share photos and videos of their paddocks.
Their mum said it was wonderful to have the boys passionate about agriculture and have new visions and fresh ideas.
Lachie is more interested in the sheep side of the business, caring for the Merino ewes, Poll Dorsets and Prolifics.
"I like the work and watching them progress as they grow," Lachie said.
"The work that we put in to get them saleable and watching it pay off is quite rewarding."
This year the farm seeded wheat, canola, barley and lupins.
The Scepter wheat, Planet barley, and 45Y28 canola all fared reasonably well considering the dry conditions during the growing season, however the lupins struggled.
"It's pretty good really, we can always do better," Angus said.
"We don't base ourselves off other people, we have our own goals to achieve."
When the brothers think about the future, Lachie believes there will be a major shift in consumer demands, especially around sustainability.
He said as a new generation of workers join the agricultural sector, technology would start to develop rapidly, opening up more opportunities which are economically and environmentally viable.
Angus believes the biggest challenge for the future of agriculture will be government policy.
"What the government does will be the biggest challenge, but then what happens after that will probably be the exciting part," he said.
Both young farmers want to stay on the farm full-time.
Though early in their own careers, Lachie and Angus said being committed to the learning process and having a willingness to try has paid off for them so far.
"Keep pushing yourself to learn new things, or ask questions - don't be shy to ask questions when you don't know something," Lachie said.
"Give it your best shot, if it's something you want to pursue, don't give up on it," Angus said.
"Don't be scared about taking on a new challenge, don't hold back," he said.
Angus admitted he worries about the financial challenges of farming and a new season was a chance to try again.
"It can get pretty bad, pretty quickly, but you can't really change what the weather does," he said.
"It does take a toll on you when it hasn't rained or crops are looking in bad shape, but you can't change that.
"So you just do what you can control, and if you can't control it, then that's just the way it is."
