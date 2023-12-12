Your mobile phone call is not connected in the bush

Poor mobile phone coverage has long been an issue for those living and working in the regions.
However, rural transporters say phone coverage has deteriorated in parts of WA in recent months, labelling the standards as third-world.
This has made running businesses problematic given the amount of transactions made online - and a concern for driver and road safety.
Livestock and Rural Transporters Association WA (LRTAWA) representatives are urging Federal and State governments and Australia's major telco companies to address the problem.
From February 2022 to September 2023, association members compiled a list of 41 blackspots which they identified while working the roads.
LRTAWA vice president of livestock Ben Sutherland, 5K Livestock and Bulk, said his mobile phone connectivity took a downward turn at the same time the fifth- generation mobile network (5G) was rolled out.
Mr Sutherland said it was not unusual for phone calls made at his Mount Madden truck yard, near Ravensthorpe, to drop out three to five times in 10 minutes for no reason.
He recalled going without connectivity for five days, despite there being three main towers nearby.
Given the amount of money spent on mobile phone plans, signal boosters and other technology, he said it was unacceptable.
"I'm in line of sight of the tower and I have emails landing into my inbox 24 hours after they've been sent," Mr Sutherland said.
"It makes business really difficult and it does my head in, because we are paying for a service we are not getting.
"These coverage issues need to be sorted as soon as possible and blackspots need to be closed in."
Separately, Mr Sutherland said transporters were having trouble accessing the electronic National Vendor Declaration (eNVD) livestock consignment app without service.
This was despite the mobile app allowing suppliers to complete and transfer livestock consignments offline.
As such, he said making changes and organising sheep or cattle on and off trucks often proved difficult.
"The eNVD is meant to work without mobile phone service," Mr Sutherland said.
"While that may be the case from the farmers' end, we have had nothing but trouble on ours.
"A lot of the time they want us to email them the eNVD, but we could be in the saleyards and it still hasn't come through.
"It creates a hassle."
LRTAWA president Darran Bairstow, Flexitrans WA, Dumbleyung, is also frustrated.
"If the eNVD system goes down, which it does regularly, and you haven't got a piece of paper to back you up then you are stuck between a rock and a hard place," Mr Bairstow said.
"Everyone is pushing for us to use more apps on our phones and, for the most, that only works well when and if you have coverage."
Mr Bairstow said he did not receive voicemail messages and notifications until 24 hours after they had been delivered.
This made it difficult for business, particularly given phone calls were now not made too far in advance and instead "just in time".
"Someone rings you and is like, 'look I've got a load of grain sitting in the paddock right now, can I have the truck here in half an hour?'
"Well if I don't get that message, they don't get the truck.
"You're always running around chasing your tail."
Mr Bairstow said too many areas on Albany Highway, including the 40 kilometre stretch between Crossmans and Williams, had not a single bar of service.
Given the highway is a major freight route for transporters, he said this was not ideal.
"It only gets worse when you turn east off the highway and start heading into rural areas," he said.
"People could easily drive an hour between going with and without phone service."
Mr Bairstow sad it was a safety issue for their drivers and other road users.
"If a truck driver first responds to the scene of an accident they are going to need mobile service to be able to call triple zero," he said.
According to Telstra, there are a range of proposed projects across regional WA, some of which are set to be delivered with the Federal government, as part of the co-investment Regional Connectivity Program.
Telstra to deliver more connections
Telstra WA regional general manager Boyd Brown said the telco knew the challenges of providing telecommunications services in regional and rural communities - and the huge benefits it could deliver.
Mr Brown said the company's mobile network covered one million square kilometres - more than any other telco.
He said environmental factors could affect mobile coverage, such as the type of device being used, the distance from a tower, terrain, vegetation or buildings.
"As part of the Federal government's Regional Connectivity program, Telstra will deliver 13 projects across five locations in regional WA to further expand our coverage in Esperance (Myrup, Bandy Creek, Pink Lake South and Munglinup Camp), Kununurra, Newman, Coconut Wells and a transmission upgrade at Gingin," Mr Brown said.
"(Separately), as part of round 5A of the Mobile Blackspot program, Telstra is co-investing with the Commonwealth government to build a new 60-metre 4G mobile base station in Cascade North.
"Once operational, we expect this site to deliver more than 100km2 of new Telstra mobile coverage and triple zero emergency connectivity for other network users."
Mr Brown said Telstra was also continuing to upgrade and improve mobile coverage in the Albany area, with a new site constructed at Emu Point in June and 5G upgrades at Pingrup, Spencer Park, Mount Adelaide and Jerramungup all delivered in 2023.
Providing regional connectivity was not just a Telstra responsibility, but a challenge shared between Federal, State and Local governments and with other providers and mobile carriers, he said.
"We continually investigate new opportunities to further expand our mobile coverage, including co-investment opportunities such as the Mobile Black Spot and Regional Connectivity programs," he said.
"Residents can improve their mobile coverage by using their nbn connection to access Wi-Fi calling.
"In some cases, mobile coverage in their home or vehicle can be increased by fitting an external aerial or phone booster."
Connectivity is vital
An Integrity Systems Company (ISC) spokesperson said internet connectivity was required for all users to download and login to the eNVD livestock consignment app using a myMLA registered email.
The spokesperson said once the app has been downloaded, consignments could be shared without the internet by using the in-built QR code feature.
"Transporters also have the option to log in as a guest without the need for internet connection," the spokesperson said.
"Guest users are given a 'read only' view of consignments that have been shared with them whereas if the user is myMLA registered they can interact more with the system."
The spokesperson said when arriving onfarm, transporters needed to add their details to the producer's digital consignment to complete their section of the NVD.
Transporters then tap 'receive' at the bottom of the homescreen and use the app on their phone to scan all the QR codes appearing on the producer's phone.
"First time users will need to allow the app to access their camera," the spokesperson said.
"When the transporter reaches their destination, they also have the ability to share the consignment using the QR code method or via email or SMS if they have internet connectivity."
The spokesperson said more information and resources to help transporters use the app can be found on the ISC website under eNVD app help, Integrity Systems, at integritysystems.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.