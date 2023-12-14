Six WA College of Ag young guns receive $500 scholarship for shearing gear

Following in the footsteps of her father, Sarah-Jane McCall's heart is set on pursuing a career in wool.
In fact, it is all the WA College of Agriculture - Denmark, year 11 student has ever wanted to do, drawn by the team environment and opportunity to travel, while pocketing some serious cash.
"I love shearing," Ms McCall said.
"I like how well the team operates and works together and all the steps involved in the process from harvesting, rousabouting and skirting it on the classing table, through to manufacturing."
The 16-year-old's journey to full-time woolshed work has been made a little easier - thanks to the 2023 Neville Munns memorial scholarship.
Over the past month of college ceremonies, the WA Shearing Industry Association (WASIA) has awarded six annual $500 scholarships for shearing gear at Top Gun Shearing.
The memorial scholarship, determined by each college and presented to a year 11 or 12 student, recognises outstanding aptitude and ability in shearing or woolhandling and students who have demonstrated an interest in both industries.
Ms McCall was listed among the worthy recipients, alongside Caiden Cox, Cunderdin, Sebastian Davidson, Esperance, Reid Becker, Harvey, Flynn McDonnell, Morawa and Toby Francis, Narrogin.
She felt privileged to have been presented with the scholarship and was grateful such opportunities were available to help young people enter the wool industry.
"I am probably going to buy a few combs with my scholarship money in the new year," Ms McCall said.
"I'm happy, it is really going to help me out."
Given Ms McCall's father has been a shearer for 40 years, it would come as no surprise that the teenager grew up in shearing sheds and around wool.
Through that exposure she developed an interest in woolhandling.
"I remember when I was a kid, dad would take me to the shearing sheds he worked at during school holidays," she said.
"I would sit at the wool table with the classers and watch dad shear.
"I'd get so excited seeing everyone at work - it is interesting and such an awesome process."
Living in Northam, Ms McCall started working as a rousabout last year, and also for high school work experience.
Upon graduating from school she wants to start working in the sheds as a rousabout full-time and build up her woolshed work, before giving shearing a crack.
"I've attended two Australian Wool Innovation shearing schools at Rylington Park and Muresk," Ms McCall said.
"So I am still learning, but I do love shearing - it is so much fun.
"It gives you a sense of accomplishment, when you piece all the steps together and finally shear a whole sheep, after investing so much time into learning."
Ms McCall said woolshed work might not be for everyone, but it was for her.
She encouraged other young people to give it a go.
"Working in the shearing sheds might seem hard or scary at first,'' she said.
"However, once you find your feet it is really rewarding."
The Neville Munns memorial scholarships have been provided to WA College of Agriculture students in Mr Munns' memory since 2002.
Mr Munns is remembered for his commitment to the shearing industry and agriculture, but particularly, as the driving force behind the formation and development of the WA Shearing Contractors Association, now known as WASIA.
WASIA president Darren Spencer, Spencer Shearing Service in Lake Grace, said it was great as an industry body to present the scholarship to students with the potential to join the industry.
"We are seeing many graduating students making a career in shearing and woolhandling,'' Mr Spencer said.
"A large number of them are competing in the competition shearing circuit and previous scholarship recipients are working their way up through the divisions and representing WA."
WASIA executive officer Valerie Pretzel said this year Ethan Gellatly was appointed as a WA wool harvesting ambassador.
"Ethan was a scholarship recipient in 2018, at the Harvey agricultural college,'' Ms Pretzel said.
"We had him return to the college this year for graduation and award the scholarship to the 2023 recipient."
