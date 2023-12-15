Farm Weekly
Positive give as weaner heifers sell well at Boyanup weaner sale

By Rob Francis
December 15 2023 - 3:00pm
Alessio Cavallaro (left), Bunbury, who is doing work experience with Elders, with Elders South West livestock manager Michael Carrol and Brendan Guidici, Donnybrook, before the combined agents weaner sale at Boyanup last week.
Upward and onward would be the rallying cry after the combined agents weaner sale at Boyanup last week where another quality penning of weaned calves saw a steady increase in values.

