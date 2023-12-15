Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Charity heifer Clementine 15 raises vital funds for Black Dog Ride

By Rob Francis
December 15 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nutrien Livestock auctioneer and Capel agent Chris Waddingham (left), Matt Daubney, Bannister Downs Dairy, Northcliffe, buyer Kerrie Dunnett, OM Dunnet & Co, Tanjanerup Chalets/Cleves Hut, Nannup, Kevin Nettleton, Unison Limousin stud, Boyanup, preparer Peter Milton, Dardanup, buyer Nutrien Livestock, Waroona agent Richard Pollock, buyer Kim Dunnett and Kellie Howard, Bannister Downs Dairy with Black Dog Rides charity heifer Clementine 15 which raised $12,000 for mental health and suicide prevention at the Nutrien Livestock Summer Breeder Sale at Boyanup last week. The PTIC Shorthorn-Friesian heifer was donated by Bannister Downs Dairy was initially purchased by Mr Pollock representing Graeme Butler, Waterloo, for $7000 who reoffered the heifer and the Dunnets paid $5000.
Nutrien Livestock auctioneer and Capel agent Chris Waddingham (left), Matt Daubney, Bannister Downs Dairy, Northcliffe, buyer Kerrie Dunnett, OM Dunnet & Co, Tanjanerup Chalets/Cleves Hut, Nannup, Kevin Nettleton, Unison Limousin stud, Boyanup, preparer Peter Milton, Dardanup, buyer Nutrien Livestock, Waroona agent Richard Pollock, buyer Kim Dunnett and Kellie Howard, Bannister Downs Dairy with Black Dog Rides charity heifer Clementine 15 which raised $12,000 for mental health and suicide prevention at the Nutrien Livestock Summer Breeder Sale at Boyanup last week. The PTIC Shorthorn-Friesian heifer was donated by Bannister Downs Dairy was initially purchased by Mr Pollock representing Graeme Butler, Waterloo, for $7000 who reoffered the heifer and the Dunnets paid $5000.

Value topped at $2100 at the Nutrien Livestock Summer Breeder Sale at Boyanup last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.