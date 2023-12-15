Charity heifer Clementine 15 raises vital funds for Black Dog Ride

Value topped at $2100 at the Nutrien Livestock Summer Breeder Sale at Boyanup last week.
The offering of 313 breeding females saw first cross heifers sell to a top of $2100 while pure beef genetics reached $1750.
Mated beef and first cross mixed age cows reached $1950.
Overall a total of 302 females sold at auction for an overall average of $1451.
The undoubted highlight of the sale was the offering of 'Clementine 15', a PTIC Shorthorn-Friesian heifer prepared and sold to raise money for Black Dog Ride, which raises awareness for mental health and suicide prevention.
Anticipation was intense as Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Chris Waddingham explained the effort and generosity of those involved, starting with the Daubney family, Bannister Downs Dairy, Northcliffe, donating the calf, Peter and Judy Milton, Dardanup, raising and preparing the heifer, along with Kevin Nettleton, Unison Limousin stud, Boyanup, involved with Clementine 15's Limousin mating to Maryvale Strong AMSPS 181.
Richard Pollock, Nutrien Livestock, Waroona, bidding for eventual buyer, Graeme Butler, Waterloo, was the successful buyer at $7000.
As he did with Clementine 14 last year, Mr Butler generously donated the heifer back to be reauctioned.
Again a repeat of last year, successful buyers and losing bidders in the first auction on the day, Kim and Kerrie Dunnet, OM Dunnet & Co, outlaid $5000 to take Clementine home.
Mr Butler is to be commended for his interest and unselfish generous support to those suffering mental health, helping raise $12,000 for Black Dog Ride.
As does the Dunnet family which continues its strong support for Black Dog Ride, with Clementine 15 its fifth Clementine heifer purchase.
The Dunnets said they were proud to support the important cause again and Clementine 15 would feature with other Clementines in the paddock fronting the family's Tanjanerup Chalets and Cleves Hut at Nannup, where the special ear tags on the heifers generate plenty of interest among their guests and further spreads awareness for the cause.
Nutrien Livestock agents dominated, buying for clients with Leno Vigolo, Nutrien Livestock, Muchea, securing 12 lines.
Jock Embry, Nutrien Livestock, Busselton/Margaret River, along with Mr Pollock both purchased 10 lines each.
Errol Gardiner, Nutrien Livestock, Brunswick/Harvey, secured three lines for his clients.
The first six pens of Angus-Friesian cross heifers were from Clew Asset Management, Stratham, purchased from local Gundagai Dairy and prepared with the best of these pens going to AG & AM Norton at $1950.
Mr Embry took the next two lines for clients, paying $1800 for six females and $1500 for the other five.
These were all pregnancy tested to calve from February 1 to February 14.
Mr Vigolo then paid $1550 for six followed by another five costing $1350.
Having travelled from the deep south, TE Ayres bid to $1200 for seven Clews Management heifers to calve from March 25 to April 4.
Mr Embry snapped up the first pen of six quality heifers from the Chapman Brook Pty Ltd draft, paying $2000 for heifers to start calving from February 1.
He secured three more lines of the Chapman Brook heifers, paying $2050, $2000 and $1900 for his client.
Mr Embry missed on the top Chapman Brook heifers when outbid by TE Ayres who paid the sale top price of $2100 for the six heifers.
Heifers with a Harvey PIC went to the bid of KA Hayes and SJ Tuckey, Pinjarra, selling for $1400.
Following the first cross females, beef heifers started with seven Red Angus from Wilhelmdenke Enterprises, Manjimup, with the seven heifers added to the truckload bought by Mr Vigolo at $1150 with the next pen making the same price.
The sale moved on to five pens of Angus heifers sold account Clive Atwell & Co, resulting in the first pen going to Mr Vigolo at $1250 before Mr Pollock bought three pens at $1200, $1350 and $1200 for his Collie client.
The first two pens from SH Fry & Sons were bought by Mr Gardiner, paying the top beef heifer price of $1750 for five heifers due to start calving from April 2.
The next line of six joined them when Mr Gardiner bid to $1700.
Angus-Friesian second calving cows offered by LT Armstrong & Sons attracted competition seeing Mr Embry taking the first two pens, both at $1600.
Mr Vigolo then snapped up the remaining five lines to a top of $1600 also.
Clews Asset Management sold four to Mr Embry for $1600 before S & T Granucci, Manjimup, secured two lines at $1650.
The straight beef females started with the crowd favourites from Stickney & Sons with the first pen of 10 second calvers due to calve from early March going to Mr Embry for the top price of $1950.
The best of the non-black cows were six Simmental cross from RM & MMC Italiano, Harvey, bought by Mr Gardiner at $1550.
Angus cross cows from Cole Family Trust, Nannup, were mainly fourth to seventh calvers, with Mr Pollock taking the five pens paying from $1200 to $1300.
WHAT THE AGENT SAID
Nutrien Livestock auctioneer and Manjimup representative Austin Gerhardy said the highlight of the sale was charity heifer Clementine 15 raising $12,000 for Black Dog Ride.
"There was great support for Clementine 15, thank you to everyone involved in the fantastic result," Mr Gerhardy said.
"The sale saw Angus-Friesian heifers sell to a high of $2100 and average $1650 and Angus heifers realised $1750 and averaged $1375.
"Angus-Friesian cows ranging from second to eighth calvers topped at $1650 and averaged $1365 while straightbred Angus cows realised a top of $1950 and averaged $1300.
"A small offering of Red Angus heifers returned $1150, with Red Angus second and third calvers selling to $1200, while a pen of fourth calving Simmental cows realised $1550."
