Dealer excited to grow Cunderdin business

One of the longest family-run agricultural machinery dealerships in the country, Baxter's Rural Centre at Cunderdin, has transitioned to another family in the industry, McIntosh & Son, which is looking forward to continuing its heritage and enhancing its support to local farmers.
Baxter's was established in 1919 and appointed to the New Holland dealership group in 1986, the dealership heads into its 105th year in 2024.
Russell Baxter, who commenced with the family dealership in 1983 and took over from his father, Ken, who had been working there since the 1950s, continues as branch manager, where he has also been supported by his wife, Corrina, for more than 30 years.
The fifth-generation in the family, their son Kieran, is continuing the family heritage in working at the business.
He recently completed his heavy-duty plant mechanic apprenticeship and is now enjoying his role with the workshop team.
Mr Baxter said the family already had a long and close working relationship with the McIntosh family and the latest move would further strengthen the business for the future and increase the support through to its grower customers throughout surrounding areas.
"We have been extremely fortunate to have a very dedicated, highly skilled and loyal team serving our clients, with some staff nearing a decade and others two decades with the business, and we now have additional resources and expertise that will further build and improve our support through to customers," Mr Baxter said.
"Being part of a wider, strong network and with access to more resources and skilled expertise will be a major benefit to the dealership across the board.
"Whether it be in sales, servicing, parts backup or specialist areas like precision farming and the ability to access dedicated professionals, it all brings more support through to the farmgate.
"We will be able to reassess our parts stock and establish a better ordering program, which allows us to improve support with parts availability and stock on-hand for growers when needed."
The Cunderdin team also has grown from 16 staff to about 20, including two new apprentice mechanics.
In addition to the flagship New Holland brand, the business offers equipment from various other major brands including Morris, Simplicity, LiuGong and Grizzly, while it also is set to welcome the iHSD (Harrington Seed Destructor), Miller sprayer range, Agri-Spread spreaders, Gessner tillage, Elmer's chaser bins and WeedSeeker 2 and Bilberry spot spraying systems.
Mr Baxter said backing from the McIntosh & Son team around the move, as well as maintaining the Baxter family heritage and his continued management, had been very supportive and he was excited for the future.
"We have all been on the same page, and, with the support and access to more resources and products, it's exciting times going forward," he said.
Anthony Ryan, general manager of McIntosh & Son's branches throughout WA's northern agricultural region, said the group was thrilled with the opportunity to take carriage of another legacy dealership in the State's farming industry.
"We have worked side-by-side with the Baxter family and team at Cunderdin for many years and we look forward to them being part of the group and supporting the team with additional resources and backup to help further grow the business throughout the region," Mr Ryan said.
