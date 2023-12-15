Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

Dealer excited to grow Cunderdin business

December 15 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Ryan (left), general manager of McIntosh & Sons branches throughout WAs northern agricultural region and Russell Baxter are looking forward to an exciting future for the Cunderdin dealership and increasing support to local farmers.
Anthony Ryan (left), general manager of McIntosh & Sons branches throughout WAs northern agricultural region and Russell Baxter are looking forward to an exciting future for the Cunderdin dealership and increasing support to local farmers.

One of the longest family-run agricultural machinery dealerships in the country, Baxter's Rural Centre at Cunderdin, has transitioned to another family in the industry, McIntosh & Son, which is looking forward to continuing its heritage and enhancing its support to local farmers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.