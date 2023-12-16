Farm Weekly
Ripe for mixed farming and viticulture

December 16 2023 - 11:00am
The Blackwattle property offers a range of characteristics in demand for mixed farming systems.
WA's biggest vineyard has hit the market as part of an aggregation of premium South West wineries, viticultural and agricultural land being offered by Ray White Rural WA.

