Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

Adapt-T-ing to new seeding technology

December 16 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Adapt-T seeding system was a winner at the York Peninsula Field Days in South Australia this year.
The Adapt-T seeding system was a winner at the York Peninsula Field Days in South Australia this year.

In a stride towards sustainability and efficiency in agriculture, Primary Sales Australia has introduced the Adapt-T seeding system, earning the title of 'Best New Release' at this year's Yorke Peninsula Field Days in South Australia recently.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.