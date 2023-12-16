Adapt-T-ing to new seeding technology

In a stride towards sustainability and efficiency in agriculture, Primary Sales Australia has introduced the Adapt-T seeding system, earning the title of 'Best New Release' at this year's Yorke Peninsula Field Days in South Australia recently.
The innovative design of the Adapt-T promises minimal point wastage.
At the core of this system is an adjustable continuous point, allowing users to extend it's lifespan by moving the point down as wear occurs.
This adaptability not only reduces waste but also enhances the overall cost-effectiveness of the seeding process.
One of the standout features of the Adapt-T is its flexibility to switch seamlessly between inline and paired row or single to double shoot configurations.
This adaptability addresses the diverse requirements of different farm conditions and soil types, providing farmers with a versatile tool to optimise their seeding practices.
The compatibility of the Adapt-T with liquid systems, granular fertilisers, and wetting agents underscores its versatility ensuring that growers can seamlessly integrate the seeding system into their existing setups, further streamlining their operations.
Primary Sales, with more than 35 years of experience in designing tillage points, understands the varying conditions faced by growers across the country.
The Adapt-T reflects their commitment to providing adaptable solutions that cater to the unique challenges posed by different farm landscapes.
The Adapt-Ting is currently available for use with the Morris Quantum/C2, Bourgault Paralink/PLDS, and Horsch Sprinter Bar, offering compatibility with popular farming equipment.
Made in WA, orders for the 2024 season have already begun.
