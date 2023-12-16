Reflecting on a busy year for Liebe Group

The Liebe Group's vision is for vibrance and innovation for rural prosperity and in 2023, the group continued to strive steadfastly toward this.
Despite confronting challenging seasonal conditions, the group remained at the forefront of local research and development, cultivating benefits for farmers and the wider community.
New faces, renewed vigour
The year commenced with a staff reshuffle, welcoming new personnel into pivotal roles.
Daenia Dundon assumed the position of research and development co-ordinator, Aeneva Poulish as project co-ordinator and Chris O'Callaghan returned as executive officer.
This trio joined established administration staff, to work with the group's board and subcommittees, injecting fresh perspectives and expertise.
Knowledge exchange and farmer empowerment
To kick off the year, the Liebe Group played host to the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) Grains Research Updates in Dalwallinu.
This platform allowed farmers to engage directly with some of WA's leading researchers.
The subsequent Liebe Group trials review day provided members with an opportunity to delve deeper into research results, fostering a collaborative atmosphere and shaping future R&D endeavours in the region.
Workshops and events
Throughout the year, the Liebe Group facilitated a series of workshops covering diverse topics, including spray application, succession planning, salinity management, carbon farming and sleep optimisation.
These initiatives aimed to empower farmers with practical knowledge, addressing both agricultural and personal wellbeing.
Showcasing resilience through major events
Undeterred by the challenging season, the group's major events stood out.
The Women's Field Day, a perennial success, sold out again, amplifying its influence on the empowerment of women in agriculture.
The post seeding field walk and Spring Field Day at the main trial site at Jibberding attracted robust participation, showcasing the resilience of the agricultural community.
Trials and triumphs
The main trial site hosted a myriad of trials, including National Variety Trials, weed management strategies and crop nutrition experiments.
The early sowing of canola trial, capturing significant attention for the second consecutive year, again demonstrated the benefits of sowing early when moisture is available.
National collaborative initiatives
A new national GRDC-invested collaborative project was also launched in 2023, which will see researchers and growers from across the country work together to better understand and manage the risks associated with farming.
As part of this, a long-term rotation x nitrogen management trial, examining the benefits of legumes and fallow in rotations, was a local highlight within this national endeavor.
Investing in the future
Aided by GRDC investment, the group bolstered its R&D capacity with the acquisition of essential equipment.
From a Haldrup grain thresher, ute GPS system to a handheld boom for conducting spray trials, these assets ensure the group remains at the forefront of agricultural innovation well into the future.
Anticipating 2024
Looking ahead to 2024, the Liebe team is diligently concluding 2023 R&D activities with results set to be unveiled in the annual local Research & Development publication, coinciding with the group's Trials Review Day and annual general meeting on March 6.
The group's main research site shifts to Maya in 2024 and will be hosted by the team at Elserae Agriculture.
Some 2023 research areas will continue as well as many new initiatives being developed by the group's R&D committee and research partners.
Key events, including the Women's Field Day on June 11 and the Spring Field Day on September 5, promise to continue empowering the agricultural community.
The Liebe Group's purpose is to facilitate collective local knowledge that advances, unites and reduces risks for farming businesses in the region.
The group is a leading grower force in agricultural research and community development, committed to advancing farming practices, fostering innovation, and empowering local communities.
Through collaborative efforts and cutting-edge local research, the group continues to be a catalyst for positive change in the agricultural landscape.
More information: Go to liebegroup.org.au
