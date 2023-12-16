Vines and views at South West property

Welcome to 89 Charlie Road at Crowea, near Manjimup.
This is a sprawling 24 hectare estate that combines agricultural opportunities and rural beauty.
The property has an imposing two-storey homestead overlooking 10ha of established vineyards, rolling hills, a large dam and a backdrop of the enchanting karri forest.
There is also a modern cottage near the dam, offering a second accommodation option with privacy from the main homestead.
Located south of Manjimup and south east of Pemberton, this estate is blessed with rich loamy soil and ample water resources.
This sets the stage for a lifestyle, business and winemaking journey.
The main homestead has a welcoming cellar door, with stone walls on the lower level and a generous deck, which is perfect for hosting functions while enjoying breathtaking views of the vineyard and the tranquil dam.
Upstairs, this four-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an office offers stunning vistas from every angle.
The open-plan kitchen, dining and living area is designed to bring families together, with large windows framing panoramic views of the vineyard.
Established in 1996, the 10 Chains vineyard on the property has an excellent track record for producing high-quality wines, including chardonnay, semillon, viognier, sauvignon blanc, pinot noir, gruner vetliner and shiraz.
An information memorandum is available on request for more details.
