Rare opportunity as popular South Coast resort up for sale

During the past 20 years, the Joy family has built Bremer Bay Resort into what it is today.
Located on an elevated position in the center of Bremer Bay, the establishment is loved by locals and tourists.
Widely known for the incredible food and beverages at the restaurant and pub, as well as a beloved accommodation spot, this represents an opportunity seldom seen in WA.
As the only motel complex in Bremer Bay and only one of two commercial taverns, Bremer Bay Resort holds a commanding position in the region's hospitality space.
The business has displayed impressive year-on-year growth and there is exciting potential to add new revenue streams through additions and refreshments to current infrastructure and services.
A burgeoning tourist attraction, led by the growth of whale watching enterprises in the area, as well as investment in South Coast tourism, has seen Bremer Bay and its businesses strengthen and build on an already solid base.
This, added to strong yields and the enviable lifestyle that can be enjoyed by the eventual buyers, makes for an extremely enticing proposition.
ACCOMMODATION
RESTAURANT and TAVERN
RECEPTION
LOCATION
