Nats set to lock horns in city seat battle at State election

For the first time in more than 100 years The Nationals WA will seek to run candidates in the metropolitan region.
The decision to seek metropolitan representation was announced on Saturday after opening pre-selection for all WA seats was endorsed by the party's State Council meeting.
State President Julie Freeman said the departure from just seeking country representation was an exciting opportunity for the party to broaden it representation ahead of the 2025 State election.
"This is an historic moment for The Nationals WA as our party continues to evolve to ensure we do our best to represent families, businesses and communities right across WA," Ms Freeman said.
"Whether you live in Bateman or Bridgetown, issues like housing and rental availability, the high cost-of-living, and the ongoing crisis in our health system are only becoming more challenging under the Cook Labor government."
Ms Freeman said the past three years as opposition had seen The Nationals WA step up to hold the WA Labor government to account across a variety of shadow portfolios including transport, mines and petroleum, and education.
"These portfolios have relevance to all people across WA, regardless of whether they live in Perth or our regions," Ms Freeman said.
"As we have developed relationships with communities, businesses and stakeholders, they have indicated there is a clear appetite from Perth voters to have alternatives to the two major parties when they go to the polling booth in March 2025."
Ms Freeman said sweeping electoral reforms brought on by the Labor government had significantly altered the make-up of parliament and were a factor in the decision to run candidates in the metropolitan region.
"Regional residents have not forgotten how the Labor government lied to the people of Western Australia when they said electoral reform was not on the agenda, only to arrogantly make it their first order of business," she said.
"As a result of these changes, the 2025 State election will see the lowest number of regional seats contested in WA's history - with just 15 regional seats in the Legislative Assembly, and no dedicated regional seats in the Upper House.
"Local candidates in Perth will also help to bolster recognition for our Legislative Council candidates, which is critical to reducing Labor's stranglehold on both Houses of Parliament."
Ms Freeman said The Nationals WA had a strong track record of delivering grassroots campaigns, which focused on local champions who understood their communities.
"We are calling on individuals who are passionate about their communities, irrespective of location, to join us in building a stronger future for Western Australia," she said.
Ms Freeman said pre-selections were now open and she encouraged local champions in both regional WA and Perth to consider running for The Nationals WA.
"Now is the time for local leaders to put their hands up and make a difference," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.