Farm Weekly
Home/News

Nats set to lock horns in city seat battle at State election

Updated December 17 2023 - 7:03pm, first published 7:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
State president of The Nationals WA Julie Freeman made the announcement of seeking voter support in city seats on the weekend.
State president of The Nationals WA Julie Freeman made the announcement of seeking voter support in city seats on the weekend.

For the first time in more than 100 years The Nationals WA will seek to run candidates in the metropolitan region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.