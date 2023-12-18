Engage with a local MP who will listen says Martin

A wise person once told me that 1970's Labor prime minister Gough Whitlam was the best recruiter the Liberal Party ever had.
Whitlam's mismanagement of the economy and disdain for regional issues galvanised interest in political issues and had people signing up for a membership of the conservative alternative to Labor.
In 1974, 500-1000 farmers joined a political rally of 8000 in Forrest Place in Perth to protest the worst of Whitlam's decisions.
People power was out in force.
In recent years, regional communities have faced a barrage of indifference and outright hostility from State and Federal Labor governments in Perth and Canberra and action is required to turn the tide as we head into 2024.
There is a long and growing list of bad policy decisions affecting regional WA.
The decision to ban native hardwood forestry in WA, announced without consultation or electoral mandate.
The appalling move by Federal Labor to ban the export of live sheep by sea.
That will have an enormous impact on the well-regulated, profitable WA sheep industry.
The charter fishing industry has been treated with contempt and planned extensions to marine parks are another lesson in mismanagement of the planning and consultation process.
Everyone remembers the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act debacle.
The Cook Labor government ignored the obvious concerns of regional landowners and communities about the impact of the act and how it would pit farmers and landowners against their local indigenous neighbours with vague and unworkable rules.
Never forget, Premier Cook referred to MPs voicing those community concerns as dogs returning to their vomit and a Labor MP labelled The Nationals WA leader Shane Love a racist for daring to point out the flaws in the process and the act.
The ability of regional WA to stand up for itself has also been permanently undercut, with the Legislative Council's regional seats abolished even after former Premier McGowan promised multiple times before the election that the changes "weren't on the agenda".
In fact, he explicitly said the opposite - that "enhanced regional representation will continue".
The live sheep ban decision perfectly highlights Labor throwing regional industries under the bus in the hunt for city votes.
Following alleged evidence provided by radical activists, highlighted by my Federal colleagues Rick Wilson MP and senator Slade Brockman as seriously questionable, Labor decided to simply ban the trade.
They were deliberately very quiet on the issue ahead of the May 2022 election - as senator Brockman has pointed out, major media reported confusion on Labor's position.
Did they want to ban it, or not?
Turns out they did.
Again, Labor placed ideology before people and their livelihoods.
Ultimately, the only option available is to fight back.
In 2021, I was one of only two new Liberal MPs to be elected to the WA parliament, in the Legislative Council.
Before that, I worked on the family farm east of Wickepin and also served on the local shire as a councillor, and president for 10 years.
In both my more recent and previous roles I've seen the positive impact of what happens when people get involved in the democratic political process and fight back.
The most recent dramatic example is the ACH regime - with the Cook Labor government, despite its massive parliamentary majorities, forced to repeal its own Act after months of defending it as working "very well".
Why did this happen?
Because ordinary people got involved.
Whether it was through advocacy organisations like the Pastoralists and Graziers' Association of WA and WAFarmers, political movements like the Liberal and National parties, or just by turning up to the public events and online campaigns, people made their voices heard.
If we want to have a repeat of that success, we need to keep going.
Local leaders can also play a significant role, as demonstrated recently by the advocacy of the NEWROC (North Eastern Wheatbelt Regional Organisation of Councils) shires in commissioning an independent report that highlighted the economic impact ($128 million) on their communities of the live sheep trade ban.
NEWROC councillors took the time to visit Canberra and the WA parliament in Perth to push their case - ensuring MPs directly heard their regional voices.
So I encourage you - join or donate to organisations that represent your beliefs, and can put pressure on the government.
Sign petitions to give weight to the issues you care about.
Engage with any local MP who will listen to you.
Organise meetings and rallies that are peaceful and respectful, but also firm and unyielding.
We need to defend ourselves.
In whatever way you can - step into the arena.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.