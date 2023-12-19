Elders agronomy team farewells 2023 and preps for 2024

Elders agronomists from all over Western Australia converged on the Peel region recently for their annual agronomy conference.
Over three days they networked, discussed best practice, reviewed 2023, met with suppliers and worked on their planning for 2024 and beyond.
State rural products specialist - fertiliser and technical services Keith Pendleton, said the main focus was on supplier presentations, precision agriculture, internal presentations and personal development.
The first day was held at the Food Innovation Precinct Western Australia (FIPWA) in Nambeelup, the second and third at Sebel Hotel Mandurah.
Elders state marketing business partner WA Tatum Patteson said it was important for the company to play its part in supporting capabilities and innovations within the industry and to attend locations, such as FIPWA, to learn more about how the facility can assist those looking to innovate in the agrifood space and help link to those agricultural business partners.
"Our team of agronomists can gain an understanding, help to spread the word and join the dots through our key relationships and conversations being had in the field," Ms Patteson said.
"It's a very exciting space to be involved in."
On the second day the group, which consisted of approximately 30 agronomists and other Elders staff, was exposed to the latest products, data, research, trial information and updates via presentations by several suppliers.
The first presentation was from Eureka! AgResearch.
Elders purchased the company earlier this year and chose the conference to introduce the business to the agronomy team.
Eureka! AgResearch is an Eastern States' company that develops and upscales input products for the agricultural and turf market.
The agronomists heard of opportunities to work with Eureka! AgResearch chemists and product developers to workshop new novel products, from managing director Anthony Flynn.
Precision Agriculture general manager sales Ben Fleay discussed the nationwide agreement between his company and Elders and their plans to offer WA farmers soil sampling and digital mapping in early 2024.
Mr Fleay said Precision Agriculture was excited to have a joint offering with Elders, utilising its fleet of soil sampling and surveying equipment to assist WA farmers to make informed decisions based on the characteristics of their soil.
FMC and Syngenta highlighted the latest products and research from their respective companies for crop management.
Elders technical services manager west and category manager seed, Bill Moore, Perth, said the conference was a crucial event on the agronomy team calendar each year, and one the whole team looked forward to.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.