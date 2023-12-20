Farm Weekly
Don't leave money on the table

By Nathan Cattle, Clear Grain Exchange
December 20 2023 - 6:00pm
How do you know what your grain is worth if you dont offer it for sale to all buyers? Clear Grain Exchange is completely independent. Its not a buyer, seller, or adviser of grain which means theres no potential bias and is critical in operating a market to attract as many buyers as possible to buy Australian grain.
MANY growers will be allocating grain into forward multigrade contracts taken out in the lead up to harvest.

