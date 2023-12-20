Don't leave money on the table

MANY growers will be allocating grain into forward multigrade contracts taken out in the lead up to harvest.
They will also be assessing how much more grain they need to sell to cover cashflow requirements and then what to do with the remainder of their unsold grain.
Important decisions impacting overall returns are what grades go into what forward contracts, what grades to sell now to help cover cashflow, and what grades you're more willing to hold.
When allocating grades into multigrade contracts, focus on the price spreads (premiums and discounts to different grades) rather than the underlying price of each grade.
Then follow this rule to achieve your highest average price; "allocate your higher grades to the highest premiums and your lower grades to the lowest discounts".
Let's work through a simple example.
Assume we have 250 tonnes of H2 and 250t of ASW1 wheat.
We also have two multigrade wheat contracts.
Contract one - APW1 price is $400/t - price spreads: H2 +$20/t, ASW1 -$20/t.
Contract two - APW1 price is $350/t - price spreads: H2 +$40/t, ASW1 -$30/t.
If we allocate H2 into contract one and ASW1 into contract two, the average price over the 500t equals $370/t ((250t x $420/t) + (250t x $320/t)) /
500t = $370/t.
If we allocate H2 into contract two and ASW1 into contract one, the average price over the 500t equals $385/t ((250t x $390/t) + (250t x $380/t)) /500t = $385/t.
That's a $15/t difference over 500t, or $7,500 net revenue difference, just by transferring the right grade into the right contract.
This method should also be applied across multigrade barley contracts and canola contracts that pay oil bonifications.
For example, allocate canola delivery tickets with the highest oil content into the contract with the highest price given oil bonifications are paid as a percentage of the underlying price.
Similar logic should be applied when considering what grades to sell now versus what grades to hold.
Focus on how you expect price spreads between grades to perform.
Typically, premiums for higher quality food grades, and discounts for lower grades, are widest during harvest and narrow through the year.
This implies focusing on offering high quality grades for sale now.
Thirty five buyer businesses purchased wheat, barley, canola, oats, faba beans, peas and lupins across 15 port zones through Clear Grain Exchange last week and more were searching grain offered for sale.
There are plenty of buyers that want your grain.
Be sure to offer it for sale to all of them.
