Merino breeders plead live export case with minister

The Stud Merino Breeders' Association of WA (SMBAWA) wants Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt to have a better understanding of the live sheep export industry.
It has written to the minister about the government's plans to phase-out life sheep exports by sea, should it be re-elected at the next Federal election.
The letter aims to give Mr Watt a better understanding and greater awareness of what the proposed policy will have on the WA Merino industry.
The importance of the live export trade in WA - especially in times of low rainfall and challenging seasonal conditions - was highlighted in the letter.
The association said challenging times showed how essential the trade was, in terms of absorbing surplus store sheep being offloaded by producers to manage limited feed resources, maintain soil cover and reduce the potential for land degradation - as well as maintain high animal welfare standards.
The SMBAWA has pleaded with Mr Watt to release the recent independent panel report submitted to government.
The flock rebuild and seasonal conditions have limited WA grower access to Eastern States' markets which would help absorb the large turnoff of sheep in WA which has built up.
Coupled with a harsh end to the season, there has been a significant increase in the number of store sheep on the market.
This calendar year the number of live sheep exported from WA has increased by more than 25 per cent (160,000 head) to 639,417 head.
The association said this increased volume showed the importance of the live export trade, its ability to quickly absorb the increase in sheep numbers turned off and market forces working well to create a balance.
It argues that live export is an efficient method for delivering large numbers of sheep, quickly, at an affordable price, saying it provides meat protein at an affordable cost to various markets with world-leading animal welfare overseen by the Exporter Supply Chain Assurance System.
The SMBAWA said the WA Merino and Poll Merino ram selling season finished in November and results showed a significant reduction in values and number of rams sold.
It said this was a direct reflection of sentiment and the challenges experienced by sheep and wool producers - low sheep values, limited market opportunities and poor seasonal conditions that reduce opportunities to hold sheep onfarm.
A turnaround in market conditions is expected, with boats ready to sail to Saudi Arabia for the first time since 2012.
The association said Merinos provided income diversity for WA's mixed farming businesses and helped increase economic resilience in local communities.
SMBAWA members want Mr Watt to have the courage and take the lead to stop Federal Labor's policy to phase-out live sheep exports by sea.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.