Farm Weekly
Home/News

Merino breeders plead live export case with minister

December 20 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merino breeders plead live export case with minister
Merino breeders plead live export case with minister

The Stud Merino Breeders' Association of WA (SMBAWA) wants Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt to have a better understanding of the live sheep export industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.