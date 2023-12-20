Farm Weekly
Home/News

Strong finish gives woolgrowers some hope

By Jodie Rintoul
December 20 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mumballup superfine woolgrowers Faye and Jim Pepper visited the Dyson Jones wool stores last week to view their line of wool which sold for the seasons top price to date of 4380c/kg clean in sale 23 on December 6. Looking over the line was Dyson Jones wool marketing specialist Tim Chapman (second right) and Dyson Jones WA manager Peter Howie.
Mumballup superfine woolgrowers Faye and Jim Pepper visited the Dyson Jones wool stores last week to view their line of wool which sold for the seasons top price to date of 4380c/kg clean in sale 23 on December 6. Looking over the line was Dyson Jones wool marketing specialist Tim Chapman (second right) and Dyson Jones WA manager Peter Howie.

Christmas came early for woolgrowers this month with the wool market closing out the 2023 calendar year strongly following two consecutive weeks of rises.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.