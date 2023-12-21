Heinrich family elated with $7m sale that rings in the end of an era

It was a very successful end to an era for the Heinrich family, who were pioneers of their Doodlakine property and after three generations have handed over the reins.
Vendors, husband and wife, Kevin and Debbie Heinrich, with son Ben and daughter in-law Mandy, offered their family farm for sale by way of public auction.
Genuine interest in the property was evident after only a relatively short, six week stint on the market.
At least 40 people attended the auction which was conducted at the Doodlakine Bowling Club on December 14.
The sale was handled by Nutrien Harcourts Real Estate under the experienced hand of Terry Norrish.
Mr Norrish said it was very pleasing to see the level of interest in the Heinrich family's farm.
"We certainly had plenty of interest from investors," Mr Norrish said.
"This is evident with the hugely successful result of the sale."
Consisting of a total of 3924 hectares, split over three separate blocks, the farm was to be initially offered as a whole package and then if reserve was not achieved, it was to be offered as three separate parcels.
The separate parcels were Kay's (1310ha), Garbin's (1463ha) and Heinrich's (1149ha).
The property did not need to be broken down into the individual sale parcels, as an astute syndicated group was the eventual purchaser.
The syndicate purchased the property as a whole for $7 million.
This total price represented about $2,470 per hectare for the farm and was considered one of the highest achieved per hectare in the area, Mr Norrish said.
The Heinrichs were ecstatic with the result of the auction.
As a family, they can now work on their future plans, knowing that their farming lives have been well rewarded.
For Kevin and Debbie their future is set for a seachange, while Ben and Mandy have purchased a truck and will be staying in the area with the intention of contracting, once the dust settles.
The buyers preferred to remain undisclosed at this stage.
