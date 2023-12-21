Ag colleges unite for much-needed catch-up

The end of the 2023 school year saw the coming together of representatives from all Western Australian colleges of agriculture (WACoA) for the first time in several years.
Teachers, training officers, administrators, deputy principals and principals met over a two-day conference in Narrogin to network and collaborate on college programs and updated learning processes.
The conference was held annually prior to COVID-19 and according to WACoA Narrogin deputy principal Joan Armstrong, they were delighted to be the host school.
"It's the first chance all five colleges have had to get together since the pandemic began," Ms Armstrong said.
"It was a great opportunity to strengthen the ties between all colleges."
Ms Armstrong said the main focus was to strengthen developing skills in the units of competency validation processes and develop the colleges' learning management system for agriculture certificates.
"All attendees were able to share their experience and expertise," she said.
Joining the group was current director of agricultural education Stephen Watt, who offered an insight into agriculture education innovation.
Mr Watt is a former principal of WACoA Harvey.
In 2023, 620 students were enrolled across the WACoA locations - at Cunderdin, Denmark, Harvey, Morawa and Narrogin - with Harvey having the most enrolments with 167 students.
