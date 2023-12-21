Farm Weekly
Esperance farmers use grain and cash donations to make a difference

By Brooke Littlewood
December 21 2023 - 3:00pm
Esperance accountant Gavin Smith (left), Greg Curnow, Cascade, Marie Fowler, Condingup, Fremantle Foundation director of partnerships Sue Stepatschuk, Hayley Wandel, Scaddan, Tara Vermeersch, Cascade, Goldfields-Esperance Development Commission chief executive officer Kris Starcevich and founding member and former committee Leon Guest.
In 2020, a group of Esperance farmers came together with an idea to give back some of their good fortune to those in need.

