Esperance farmers use grain and cash donations to make a difference

In 2020, a group of Esperance farmers came together with an idea to give back some of their good fortune to those in need.
Inspired by the late Chris Reichstein's Mount Burdett Foundation, the concept was for cash or grain donations at harvest to support community-based projects and organisations that make a difference.
"I was good mates with Chris and am also a member of the Mount Burdett farm advisory committee," said Cascade grower Greg Curnow.
"Chris started talking about the foundation and philanthropy, which got me thinking - what more could we do as farmers?
"How could we build a better rapport with the general community and do some real good by helping those who need it?"
After two years of planning, the Esperance Ag Fund was born, spearheaded by Mr Curnow, Tara Vermeersch, Cascade, Hayley Wandel, Scaddan and Marie Fowler, Condingup, with the support of local accountant Gavin Smith, Goldfields-Esperance Development Commission chief executive officer Kris Starcevich and former South East Premium Wheat Growers Association executive officer Niki Curtis.
Staying hyper-local, the fund aims to provide more opportunities for young people, enhance livability and build a healthy community in the Esperance district.
In the past two years it has done exactly that, with 30 agricultural enterprises collectively and generously donating more than $100,000 to the Esperance Ag Fund.
"This is all about farmers supporting the community, and investing in opportunities that make Esperance a place anyone would want to live and thrive," Mr Curnow said.
"The fund will deliver an ongoing impact and be a legacy we can all be very proud of."
This year, three not-for-profit organisations benefited from the ag fund, with a $24,634 grant presented to the Recherche Aged Welfare Committee, $15,000 to Cannery Arts Centre and $3240 to Bay of Isles Community Outreach.
Ms Fowler said the donation to Recherche Aged Welfare, would transform the lives of 29 rental residences for people aged over 55 years.
She said the money would be used to install an automated reticulation system across the communal lawns, grounds and residents' gardens at Alchera Homes and Brazier Villas.
"Residents were struggling to move sprinklers and hoses, and were having problems with their pumps," Ms Fowler said.
"By putting the reticulation system into their units and gardens has made their life so much easier."
Separately, the Cannery Arts Centre grant has been used to host four Artists in Residence (AiR) through their onsite artists accommodation.
The Cannery envisioned each residency for at least one week and a maximum of four, and looked for a diverse range of Esperance artists, from traditional visual arts mediums to contemporary performing arts and everything in between.
The artists in residence were engaged to present workshops and arts-related events to the Esperance community, as part of the KickArts and Art Lab workshop programs.
The grant would also go towards supporting core funding in Cannery's learning and engagement program area.
Meanwhile, the Bay of Isles Community Outreach funding covers the costs associated with a mental health strategy and workshops.
Ms Fowler said the ag fund had also donated to the Country Women's Association (CWA) to finish building their catering caravan.
"The CWA catering caravan will be available as an approved mobile kitchen for any not-for-profit group in Esperance," she said.
"This will be an amazing opportunity for local groups to both fundraise and provide a community service."
Last year, the Esperance Ag Fund donated more than $70,000 to the Esperance Care Services (ESC) and Esperance Community Art.
ESC promotes healthy family relationships and situations, allowing people to experience the benefits of being part of a community where they feel valued, are accepted and have a sense of belonging.
This is achieved primarily through support in the form of emergency relief and support for those who find themselves in a situation of crisis.
The fund presented the care service with $50,000 to help cover the costs of appointing a full-time advocacy and support position for residents.
The position better helped individuals and families requiring assistance to work through matters of concern for those most vulnerable in society.
"An example is, there were a lot of elderly people visiting the service and asking for help with simple things like paperwork and accessing a website or app," Ms Fowler said.
"That is because they are perhaps less computer or digital literate.
"The aim of the advocacy and support role was to help people in situations like this and we have been able to fund for someone to do that full-time.
"It may seem small, but it has made a big difference in people's lives and had a wide-reaching impact."
For the past two years, ECS has also received $5000 to support Christmas activities and fill hampers.
Esperance Community Arts also received $20,900, to help reduce "volunteer burden and stress" associated with running the successful annual Esperance Wildflower Festival.
The grant helped to employ an event co-ordinator, purchase materials for a community sculpture project and to cover costs associated with a professional artist and botanist, who ran free workshops during the festival.
Ms Fowler said the ag fund committee liked to show donors where their money had gone.
"We want to give them that sense of pride and joy in being able to support the community," she said.
"It is all about local farmers, supporting local initiatives."
She said at this time of the year they were looking for grain donations.
"The 2022-23 season hasn't perhaps been as good as the last, but it doesn't matter how much they donate, every little bit counts," Ms Fowler said.
All funds donated to the Esperance Ag Fund are administered by the Fremantle Foundation.
More information: Go to esperanceagfund.com
