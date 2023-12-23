Western Dairy's newest chairman

Denmark dairy farmer Andrew Jenkins has been appointed chairman of the Western Dairy board for 2024.
Former chairman and Busselton dairy farmer Robin Lammie was appointed vice chairman.
Mr Jenkins was first co-opted to the Western Dairy board in 2017 before being formally appointed as a director in 2018.
He was re-elected for a second three-year term in 2021 and was appointed the role of vice chairman the same year.
Mr Jenkins, who runs a 750-cow dairy with wife Claire and their four children, grew up in the South West, boarding at Bunbury Cathedral Grammar School before attending Muresk Institute of Agriculture and graduating with a degree in agribusiness.
He said he accepted the role at an interesting time for the organisation, with the announcement at its Spring Forum of an almost $82,000 decrease in its net cash position for financial year 2022/23.
"As an organisation we need to consider what our future funding model looks like," Mr Jenkins said.
"We will be firming up our direction to ensure we provide only what is of most relevance to WA dairy farmers and considering avenues for alternative funding."
Mr Jenkins said WA had maintained consistent national milk production of four per cent against a competitive labour market.
"Business resilience will be an area of focus for most WA dairy farmers in 2024," he said.
"Supporting this, with tailored programs and extension activities, is where Western Dairy can prove its value."
Mr Jenkins' tenure started on December 6 and is for 12 months.
