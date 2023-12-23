Farm Weekly
Western Dairy's newest chairman

December 23 2023 - 3:00pm
Western Dairy chairman for 2024 Andrew Jenkins (left), with vice chairman Robin Lammie.
Denmark dairy farmer Andrew Jenkins has been appointed chairman of the Western Dairy board for 2024.

