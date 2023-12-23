Farm Weekly
UltraWhite ram makes $1500 at sale

By Kyah Peeti
December 23 2023 - 12:00pm
The well-structured UltraWhite ram from pen 23 that topped the sale at $1500, which was bought by AWN wool and livestock State manager Greg Tilbrook on behalf of a WA producer.
The Ditchburn family, Golden Hill stud, Kukerin, and the Cheetham family, Cheetara stud, South Kumminin, held a joint UltraWhite summer ram sale last week - the result of the two studs making a joint purchase of the Kingslane UltraWhite stud at Benger in late November.

