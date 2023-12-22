Farm Weekly
Beef steers sell to a high of $1218

By Rob Francis
December 22 2023 - 6:00pm
Brad Piacentini, Moorlands Grazing, Boyanup, had his daughter Maggie with him at the sale. Moorlands Grazing sold the top price beef steers for $1218.
The Elders December store cattle sale at Boyanup last week saw 1142 cattle sold.

