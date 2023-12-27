Mothballed abattoir set to reopen in the South West

A new year could herald new beginnings for the Western Meat Packers Group, with a mothballed abattoir to reopen mid year.
Western Meat Packers purchased the former Goodchild plant, now known as Parklands, at Australind near Bunbury last year.
Now the major redmeat processor and exporter is liaising with the Shire of Harvey for approvals for the reopening.
With a steadily growing Margaret River Fresh lamb brand, Western Meat Packers saw an opportunity to further penetrate the market place and have more control over its offering.
At the time of purchase, Western Meat Packers chief executive officer Andrew Fuda told Farm Weekly there was massive scope for value-adding in the prime lamb market, of which the Parklands operation would process for, as well as mutton.
It is anticipated the facility will be opened for five days a week, and process 2500 sheep per day.
A company spokesperson said the group was working to have the plant operating as soon as possible, with plans to implement automation in the future.
They said the group planned to employ a local workforce of up to 150 people, however also had a Filipino placement team on the standby.
They said all would be confirmed when approvals had been received by local authorities.
Furthermore, the group is still committed to exploring the facility's enhancement to achieve tier two export accreditation.
The Parklands facility is comprehensively fitted with beef and sheep chains and chillers.
There is suitable capacity for 3000 sheep, or 1500 sheep and 200 cattle combined.
It also has a self-sufficient water source including a reverse osmosis plant, existing spacious undercover yards with specification pens for contract butchering and is designed to comply with Halal requirements.
