Dogs to sniff out biosecurity threats over festive period

December 22 2023 - 3:00pm
Christmas is the busiest time for travel and parcel deliveries and detector dogs are on duty to sniff out potential risk items at the Perth Domestic Airport and freight yards and mail centres across the metropolitan area. WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis (second from right) with some of the detector dogs and quarantine staff.
Detector dogs and quarantine inspectors will be on the biosecurity frontline this festive season, making sure no unwanted 'gifts' put WA at risk.

