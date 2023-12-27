Decadent, delicious and easy chocolate balls

Place chocolate melts in a high-sided bowl and place the bowl on top of saucepan of water. Ensure the bottom of bowl is not touching the water in saucepan and that no water splashes into the chocolate. (Chocolate needs a gentle and indirect heat to effectively melt without splitting). Bring water to the boil and gently stir the chocolate until melted.

Once melted, take the saucepan off heat and gently stir in cream until combined.

Cool for about 10 minutes then add the alcohol (if using). Note: do not exceed two tablespoons of alcohol as the mixture won't set. Stir gently to combine.

Place the bowl in the fridge until mixture sets.

Roll small amounts of mixture into balls and place on a foil covered plate/tray and return to fridge.

Leave for two hours before either rolling balls in cocoa or dipping in melted chocolate.

To coat chocolates, melt an extra 375 grams of dark chocolate melts in a bowl over the top of saucepan of water. (Follow the same instructions as in step 1).

Dip chocolate balls into melted chocolate and place on foil covered tray.