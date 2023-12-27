Farm Weekly
Home/News

WA wool prices finish year with a positive spin

By Brooke Littlewood
December 28 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Will the wool market continue to pick up in the new year? WA wool producers are hoping this will be the case.
Will the wool market continue to pick up in the new year? WA wool producers are hoping this will be the case.

Western Australian woolgrowers are hoping the 2023 wool market's strong finish continues into the new year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.