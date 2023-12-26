Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

Nufab Industries expands its reach across WA

December 26 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Nunn (right), welcoming Wayne Stoner to the Nufab team with his new ute in front of the Nufab factory in Geraldton.
Peter Nunn (right), welcoming Wayne Stoner to the Nufab team with his new ute in front of the Nufab factory in Geraldton.

Geraldton agricultural equipment manufacturer Nufab Industries has announced the appointment of well-known and respected industry stalwart Wayne Stoner as its representative for southern WA.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.