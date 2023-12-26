Nufab Industries expands its reach across WA

Geraldton agricultural equipment manufacturer Nufab Industries has announced the appointment of well-known and respected industry stalwart Wayne Stoner as its representative for southern WA.
Mr Stoner recently retired to Esperance after 21 years as service manager and sales with Boekeman Machinery.
Like a lot of people who have spent their working life in the industry, Mr Stoner was finding he still had a passion to stay involved part-time.
After meeting up with Nufab director Peter Nunn at the Esperance Show, a position was created for a sales and customer service position based in Esperance.
Previously selling and servicing for Farmers Centre (WA) Pty Ltd, Westrac and Ratten and Slater in Esperance, Mr Stoner is described as an ideal fit for Nufab.
"Wayne will be working in sales, commissioning, and service back-up for the entire southern part of the Wheatbelt," Mr Nunn said.
His knowledge of spreaders and rippers is a big plus for the new role, along with being on a steep learning curve with Nufab grain cleaners."
In addition to his product knowledge, Mr Stoner's personal contacts in the region have been described as a bonus for Nufab customers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.